Celebrated Attorney Douglas Borthwick Again Named One of Nation's Top One Percent of Lawyers

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Borthwick, of Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, has been selected to the 2019 list as a member of the Nation's Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the standards of the Bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate.

Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board as exhibiting virtue in the practice of law. Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.

Mr. Borthwick is a steady and seasoned courtroom presence who also maintains a personal philosophy of impeccable integrity in his pursuit of justice for his clients. In addition to being named in the Nation's Top One Percent, Mr. Borthwick is also an AV®Preeminent™ lawyer, based on the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings system. This distinction is given to approximately 10 percent of practicing attorneys and denotes a practitioner's general ethics. In addition to ensuring legal ability, AV®Preeminent™ lawyers are also peer-reviewed for the highest standards of excellence and ethical behavior.

Mr. Borthwick has been a litigator for a variety of clients and claims, including personal injury defense, wrongful death and injury, fire injuries/burns, rear enders/whiplash, dog bites/animal attacks, probate and estate planning, social security disability, family law, as well as product liability, construction defect litigation, and mortgage and lending litigation.

About the Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

President and owner, Douglas Borthwick is an AV®Preeminent™ attorney who maintains a boutique litigation and transactional law firm in Santa Ana, California, with additional branch offices in Riverside and Rancho Cucamonga. Douglas Borthwick offers more than two decades of experience helping both individual and corporate clients with civil litigation, personal injury law, and family law. Learn more at: www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Contact:

Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

714-654-6742

SOURCE Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick