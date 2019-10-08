Celebrated Breast Surgeon and Cancer Researcher Shawna Willey, MD joins Inova Schar Cancer Institute

"Dr. Willey promises to make an immediate impact at Inova Schar, bringing her expertise, research and mentorship to our exceptional breast cancer team and our patients," says John Deeken, MD, President of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute. "We are honored to have her, and look forward to working together to further build our breast cancer program around our shared commitment to compassionate, collaborative and holistic cancer care."

Dr. Willey is an admired breast surgeon with over 30 years of clinical experience. She is nationally and internationally recognized for her expertise in the field of breast surgery and is Chairman of the Board and former President of the American Society of Breast Surgeons. A pioneer in the field of nipple-sparing mastectomy, Dr. Willey has authored multiple publications about this particular surgery, including co-editing, Operative Approaches to Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy, and the second and third editions of Surgery of the Breast.

Prior to joining Inova Schar, Dr. Willey was director of MedStar's Regional Breast Health Program, Chief of Surgery at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, and a member of the Breast Cancer Program at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Willey has spent her entire career in the Washington, DC area, mentoring many students, residents and breast surgery fellows. She has performed medical mission work and conducted international health education programs around the world. She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Breast Surgery International and many other professional organizations. Among her many honors and awards are recognitions as Top Doctor (U.S. News & World Report), Best Doctors, and America's Top Doctors.

Dr. Willey received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Iowa College of Medicine and completed her residency in general surgery at George Washington University Hospital.

With a network of locations across Northern Virginia, Inova Schar offers the best of both academic medical centers and community-oriented health systems: a commitment to each and every patient's well-being, backed by leading-edge research and advancements in treatment. Inova Schar's nationally renowned specialists, surgeons, genetic counselors and researchers employ the latest in drug discovery, clinical trials, research and advanced treatments to deliver unmatched treatment tailored to each patient's needs.

About Inova

Inova is Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider, recognized in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report which named Inova Fairfax Hospital the #1 hospital in the Washington, DC region. Inova employs more than 18,000 team members, serving more than 2 million individuals annually through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes such as the nationally ranked Gynecology program, the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, Inova Schar Cancer Institute and the Inova Neuroscience and Spine Institute. Our mission is to provide world-class healthcare – every time, every touch – to each person in every community we have the privilege to serve. Founded in 1956 as the Fairfax Hospital Association, Inova has grown with its surrounding community and the region to provide a full spectrum of health services, including Northern Virginia's only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. To achieve its mission of providing world-class healthcare to a diverse community, Inova is home to prominent clinicians and scientists who drive innovation to improve patient care, prevent disease and promote wellness. Its hospitals have a total of 1,800 licensed beds.

Four of Inova's five hospitals have received five-star rankings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and three are ranked in the top 10 in the region by US News and World Report; they are the only hospitals in the Washington, DC region to have earned the highest rating from CMS and straight "A" grades from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. More information and statistics about Inova can be found at www.inova.org.

