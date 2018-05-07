Celebrated Family Law Attorney Laura Wasser Announces The Launch Of Her Witty, Irreverent, And Informative Podcast About Divorce, Breaking Up, And Moving On!

If your spouse comes home every day and beats you, Wasser said in a recent New York Times article, "This isn't for you." Instead, it's for people who think they can agree on how to divide what they've amassed together and who want control over the process. "Nobody knows our kids, our life, our finances better than we do," she said. "So why don't we try to figure this out?"

The next move in Wasser's big play online is the premiere of The Divorce Sucks! Podcast Hosted By Laura Wasser. Every month, she'll answer questions from the audience, and the show will feature conversations with legal and financial experts, celebrities, and other opinionated individuals about ending a relationship and picking up the pieces to start the next chapter. The Divorce Sucks! Podcast Hosted by Laura Wasser is available on iTunes and Google Play and can also be accessed at https://insights.itsovereasy.com/podcast.

Wasser founded it's over easy to lessen the burden of the divorce process. Wasser draws upon her years of experience as a celebrity divorce attorney to deliver an entertaining, useful podcast for listeners who want to learn more about finalizing their divorces, getting through a breakup, and moving on with their lives. Topics already explored on the monthly podcast include:

Prenuptial agreements

Developing and maintaining a sense of wellness before, during, and after divorce

Life after divorce

How to talk to a spouse about divorce

"There's no way around it: Divorce sucks," says Wasser. "But it doesn't have to be that way. I started this podcast to answer people's questions and to show people they can take control of their own destiny, even if their heart has been broken. I want people to feel empowered and to know that even though this may seem like a pretty crappy time, we have the ability to make changes, and tomorrow will come."

To learn more about the podcast and it's over easy, visit www.itsovereasy.com.

About it's over easy

It's over easy helps divorcing couples become the masters of their own destiny. The company was founded by Laura Wasser, a family law attorney with more than 20 years of experience. Having handled a number of high-profile, high-net-worth dissolutions, Wasser and her team have developed an intuitive and simple process for uncontested divorces that is available to everyone. For more information, please visit www.itsovereasy.com.

About Laura Wasser:

Attorney Laura Allison Wasser is an author, entrepreneur, and family law expert. She is the founder of the online divorce platform it's over easy!

Laura has represented celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Jimmy Iovine, Maria Shriver, Stevie Wonder, and the list goes on, but she maintains that divorce is the great equalizer—it terrifies everyone. Laura has made it her mission to change that by creating it's over easy, which gives divorcing couples an easy-to-use resource to dissolve their marriage that is accessible (and affordable) to everyone.

Laura authored the 2013 best-seller It Doesn't Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family and Bankrupting Yourself, and this year, she created it's over easy. By simplifying the divorce process online, couples are empowered to reclaim control over their own destinies without having to rely on expensive attorneys.

As a graduate of the University of California-Berkeley, Laura earned a law degree from Loyola Law School. She has been named one of the Daily Journal's Top 100 Lawyers and Top 50 Women Attorneys every year for the last six years (2012-2017). She has been featured on The Hollywood Reporter's Power Lawyers list three times, and Los Angeles Magazine's Super Lawyers has featured her each year since 2007. In June 2008, Laura received the Harriet Buhai Center for Family Law Zephyr Ramsey Award, and in 2011, she was the recipient of the Century City Chamber of Commerce Women of Achievement Award. Laura also received the Brady Center Advocate Award in 2013. Most recently, Laura was honored by A Place Called Home in 2016 at its November Gala For The Children.

Laura is frequently called upon as a resource on family and matrimonial law in media and publications. Profiles and interviews can be found in Vogue, Bloomberg, Interview, The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, The Hollywood Reporter, People, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Town and Country, Parenting, and more.

