Celebrated Italian Restaurateur Mario Iaccarino To Open Casa Don Alfonso At The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis Fall 2020

Don Alfonso 1890's culinarian and chef Ernesto Iacarrino 's Mediterranean menu looks to illustrate beloved recipes passed down in the Iacarrino family for generations, while also honoring the culinary traditions of Italy's Campania region. An early preview of the dinner menu includes treasured family recipes like Anti-Aging Soup, Sorrento-Style Gnocchi, Grandmother Titina's Ziti, Organic Neopolitan Pizzas and Fish Cartoccio as well as whimsical desserts found in Naples' bakeries. Overseeing the Casa Don Alfonso kitchen is chef de cuisine Sergio Chierego. Honing his skills at celebrated restaurants all over the world, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Saudi Arabia, chef Chierego joins the Casa Don Alfonso team for his first stateside appointment. Originally from Cagliari, Italy, chef Chierego most recently served as the chef de cuisine of Azzurro at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, where he drew upon seasonal ingredients to create modern Sardinian dishes. Chef Chierego and his team of culinary professionals will utilize the finest ingredients available to most closely resemble the sun-kissed produce harvested at the Iaccarino family's farm. The Iaccarino farm was established by Mario and Ernesto's grandfather, Don Alfonso, and acts as the ultimate inspiration for the cuisine by honoring the land and showcasing the exceptional quality of ingredients.

Spearheading all restaurant operations will be general manager Alen Tanovic. Tanovic's breadth of experience working in luxury hospitality has cultivated leadership and dedication for the guest experience, ensuring the highest level of service to create an unforgettable atmosphere. Casa Don Alfonso will open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner service this fall within The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63105. Grand opening announcements and hours of operations are forthcoming.

For renderings, please click here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wq70igt7eol50ur/AADnuFOWDgaoMptZYyoqsI0la?dl=0

For media inquiries surrounding Casa Don Alfonso, please contact Brenda Richards, Green Olive Media, at [email protected].

STAY CONNECTED: @CasaDonAlfonsoSTL | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARTLON, ST. LOUIS | ST. LOUIS, MO

For further details on the 299-room Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/stlouis, or to reserve, call 1- 800-241-3333, visit the website or contact a travel professional. The Forbes Four Star/AAA Four Diamond luxury hotel is located in the heart of the business and shopping enclave of Clayton, just minutes from downtown and from the Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. An upscale, highly walkable neighborhood surrounded by parks, Clayton offers more than 80 shops and restaurants within an easy stroll of the hotel.

PRESS INQUIRIES, CONTACT:

Green Olive Media, LLC. | 813-624-9012

Brenda Richards | [email protected]

Taylor Zollo | [email protected]

SOURCE Casa Don Alfonso

Related Links

https://www.donalfonso.com

