CELEBRATED, MULTI-MICHELIN STAR CHEF GORDON RAMSAY OPENS HIS FIRST RESTAURANT IN ST. LOUIS, WITH THE ARRIVAL OF RAMSAY'S KITCHEN AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL ST. LOUIS AND HORSESHOE ST. LOUIS

Chef Ramsay Brings Menu Inspired by His Global Travels to Brand's First St. Louis Restaurant

ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, in collaboration with Horseshoe St. Louis, announces the opening of Ramsay's Kitchen By Gordon Ramsay, the first restaurant in St. Louis from multi-Michelin-starred Chef Gordon Ramsay. Inspired by Chef Ramsay's travels abroad, the Ramsay's Kitchen concept takes guests on a global culinary journey.

"St. Louis is an incredible foodie destination, with its own vibrant Midwest flavors and influences," said Gordon Ramsay. "I'm delighted to open Ramsay's Kitchen at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, a stunning restaurant with amazing views of the Gateway Arch and famed Mississippi River. It really is the perfect location for family celebrations, date nights and breaking bread with friends."

Located on the hotel's eighth floor, Ramsay's Kitchen St. Louis offers a breathtaking backdrop of the iconic Gateway Arch and mighty Mississippi River. With a capacity to accommodate more than 250 guests, the restaurant's spacious layout includes a bar and lounge, the main dining room with a seasonal patio, two private dining rooms and the outdoor RK Bar, providing a perfect setting for a memorable dining experience.

Celebrating Chef Ramsay's renowned dishes and introducing new favorites, Ramsay's Kitchen offers an elevated yet approachable menu. Guests can enjoy signature entrees such as Chef Ramsay's legendary Beef Wellington, delectable Crispy Skin Salmon, the crispy Fish and Chips, and mouthwatering Pan Seared Scallops. Starters include his buttery Parker Rolls, Tuna Tartare, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, and his unique twist on a local fan favorite, STL Style Ribs. The dessert menu features British classics such as Chef's signature Sticky Toffee Pudding and Strawberry Eton Mess, as well as new takes on timeless confections like Chocolate Tart and Vanilla Mascarpone Cheesecake.

"The Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis team is thrilled to welcome Chef Ramsay to St. Louis and excited for both locals and hotel guests to enjoy his internationally inspired menu," said Alper Oztok, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. "Reflecting Chef Ramsay's relentless pursuit of excellence, this restaurant offers elevated cuisine in a sophisticated setting. It is a fantastic addition to the hotel, bringing fresh creativity and innovation that further heightens the overall guest experience."

"Our Caesars Rewards guests have long loved Gordon Ramsay and the incredible restaurants he's brought to life at our properties across the country," said Brian Marsh, SVP and General Manager of Horseshoe St. Louis. "Chef Ramsay has a remarkable way of interpreting local tastes through the lens of his incredible culinary talent and signature style to create something truly one-of-a-kind and we can't wait to see that come together at Ramsay's Kitchen in St. Louis."

Designed by California-based architecture and interior design firm AO, the restaurant decor features a warm color palette of navy blue, sienna, and cream enhanced by rich furnishings, creating a cozy and intimate setting. The design elements evoke the warmth and effortless sophistication of Gordon Ramsay's cooking style, along with his bold persona. At the same time, they pay homage to the local culture and landscape with design finishes native to the region. There is also a strong focus on elements that reflect the surrounding rivers, such as in the custom carpeting and bespoke artwork.

Just inside the restaurant entrance is the stylish lounge, with leather stools lining the marble bar and a relaxed seating area designed to spark conversation creating a clubby ambiance. The curated bar menu features creative handcrafted cocktails, such as the frothy and feminine One Last Kiss and the sophisticated and zesty Spiced Pear, as well as a comprehensive wine list and a selection of bar bites.

A floor-to-ceiling glass wine case divides the bar area from the dining room, where soft leather banquets and chairs are complemented by smoked glass mirrors and bronze metal accents. On the back wall, commissioned artwork combines Chef Ramsay's monogram with a representation of the confluence of rivers that is distinctive to St. Louis.

The seasonal, al fresco RK Bar, centered by a fire pit and water feature surrounded by plush seating, offers dramatic vistas of the majestic Mississippi and its architecturally striking bridges. Open seven nights a week from May 3 to October (weather permitting), it is the ideal spot to enjoy cocktails and bar bites while the sun sets over the downtown skyline.

Ramsay's Kitchen By Gordon Ramsay St. Louis is now open and serves breakfast, and lunch and dinner, reservations can be made on OpenTable.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL ST. LOUIS:

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis is a modern and contemporary oasis in a historic city, located just steps from the Gateway Arch and the banks of the famed Mississippi River, offering 200 newly-renovated stylish guest rooms and suites. The ultimate escape is found on the Sky Terrace, with breathtaking views of the iconic Gateway Arch and majestic Mississippi. This urban oasis, perched on the hotel's eighth floor, offers a resort-style heated pool surrounded by private cabanas, a hot tub and a games deck. Here, the new al fresco RK Bar, with plush seating nestled around a fountain and fire pit lit by twinkling bistro lights, offers cocktails and nibbles, while the terrace of the hotel's signature restaurant Ramsay's Kitchen St. Louis also provides outdoor dining options.

ABOUT GORDON RAMSAY NORTH AMERICA

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the U.S. and Canada restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. and Canada. The company currently has 28 restaurants across Las Vegas, New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Indiana, Orlando, North Carolina, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe, Kansas City, Miami, Oklahoma City, Lake Charles, and Vancouver, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is scaling dining concepts as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay's successful U.S. and international key brands including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, Ramsay's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips.

In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 58 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 8 Michelin stars.

For more information, please visit https://www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com/.

ABOUT HORSESHOE ST. LOUIS:

Horseshoe St. Louis, part of the Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) Empire, is a premier gaming and entertainment destination in the renowned Caesars Rewards® portfolio. An oasis within the city's heart, its 75,000-square-foot casino floor features more than 900 state-of-the-art slot machines, stadium e-table games and 28 thrilling table games. Poker enthusiasts can test their skills at the prestigious World Series of Poker® room, while guests can unwind at one of the vibrant bars.

The destination boasts an array of dining options, including the internationally acclaimed Ramsay's Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, the iconic Morton's The Steakhouse, the casual elegance of Slice Pizza & Pasta, the comforting flavors of Riverfront Grill and the convenience of Starbucks.

Located within walking distance of popular attractions such as the St. Louis Gateway Arch, The Dome at America's Center and multiple sporting venues, Horseshoe St. Louis offers guests easy access to the best of the city's entertainment and cultural offerings while providing the comfort of Hotelumiere or the unparalleled luxury of the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis.

As a Caesars Rewards property, Horseshoe St. Louis is committed to providing world-class service and unforgettable experiences, ensuring excitement, luxury and unparalleled hospitality with every visit. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-888-BETSOFF (1-888-238-7633). To learn more about Horseshoe St. Louis, please visit www.caesars.com.

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis