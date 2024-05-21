Celebrated New Children's Book "The Rainbow Parade" Promotes Self-Love and Acceptance Amidst Rising Book Banning Trends

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when book banning has surged, particularly targeting literature that champions diversity and inclusion, a new children's book, "The Rainbow Parade" (Sourcebooks), emerges as a beacon of hope and acceptance. Co-authored by Dr. Rick Hendrix, former Deputy Faith Advisor to Hillary Clinton, and Shane Jordan, bestselling author and Advisory Board member of the Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center, and illustrated by Jieting Chen, "The Rainbow Parade" is garnering significant praise from celebrities, organizations, and activists alike.

The Rainbow Parade (Sourcebooks LLC, 2024)

The story follows a child and their father as they celebrate the vibrant diversity of their local LGBTQIA+ community and extend support to a child struggling with self-acceptance, highlighting the book's core message of love and inclusion.

"As we've seen anti-queer legislation and book bans on the rise, I wanted to help by writing something that would help foster open and honest conversations, and help kids to feel like they aren't alone," explained Jordan. "Families of all shapes and sizes, kids of every background, can find themselves reflected in these pages. It's about fostering empathy, friendship, and pride in yourself, no matter who you are or where you come from."

"The Rainbow Parade" has received an outpouring of support from notable figures, including Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg, David Burke and Neil Patrick Harris. These endorsements underline the book's potential to foster understanding and empathy.

With 20% of proceeds in perpetuity going to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, "The Rainbow Parade" is not just a story but a commitment to advocacy and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"The Rainbow Parade" is available now, promising to inspire children and adults alike to embrace their true colors and celebrate the rich diversity that makes our world beautiful.

