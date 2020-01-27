Celebrated Ojai Studio Artists Organization Welcomes Eight New Members -- Showcased in Upcoming Open-Studio Weekend Event

OJAI, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojai Studio Artists (OSA – https://www.ojaistudioartists.org/) recently announced it was proud to welcome eight new members into its ranks. Representing diverse talents, the new members range from sculptors, painters, photographers and printmakers. Their work will be publicly displayed during the upcoming Second Saturday tours, beginning February 8 and continuing through July. OSA represents some the best artistic talent in the nation, with exclusively juried artists who help propel the organization's overall goal of enriching art, while also paving the way for future artists.

Tedd Gall's Studio Lindsay Thomson: Milky Way Over Radio Tower, photography

OSA: The New Artists

Leslie Clark : A native Ojai resident, Leslie's work is largely based on travel; she paints various peoples in their natural environments.

Uta Culemann-Ritke : A graphic designer and painter, Uta is an abstract expressionist who works with the concepts of connection and disconnection.

Eric Dubnicka : A sculpture artist, Eric utilizes a wide variety of materials and forms to celebrate humanity's spiritual and moral Ascension process.

Bruce Grabin : An oil painter, Bruce often takes his inspiration from the beautiful landscapes of Ojai , as well as contemporary rural scenes.

Leslie Plimpton : A printmaker, Leslie explores how fashion reflects the values of humanity, within both time and geographical location.

Sparkle Taylor : A painter, Sparkle paints en plein air, and alla prima landscapes, incorporating light and shape of her rich surroundings directly into her work.

Lindsay Thomson : Lindsay's photography specializes in a variety of landscape images. She also enjoys night photography, specifically the Milky Way and star trails combined with unique foreground elements.

Lucinda Yates : A seasoned art veteran, Lucinda's work currently focuses on her love of people, and explorations of identity that are cleverly rendered on canvas.

About Ojai Studio Artists (OSA)

Beginning as a collaboration between artists Bert Collins, Marta Nelson and Gayel Childress, the Ojai Studio Artists are a collection of exclusive artistic talent bound together with a common purpose. For over three decades now, the nationally renowned artists and studios of Ojai, California have collaborated to open their studios and share their art with the world. The OSA is a recognized nonprofit corporation that has grown into a major art supporter, routinely giving back to the community, with over $200,000 in art scholarships gifted so far. During the OSA's annual event in October, thousands journey to visit the exclusive artists within their natural habitat: the studio. Learn more about OSA, open-studio events, and the individual artists at: www.OjaiStudioArtists.org.

