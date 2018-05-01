Celebrated Stage Productions 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time' and 'Frankenstein' Added to National Theatre Live 2018 U.S. in-Cinema Slate

DENVER, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- By popular demand, Fathom Events, BY Experience and National Theatre Live announce the addition of two celebrated titles to the 2018 event cinema line-up. This includes director Marianne Elliot's production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" (originally recorded in 2012) in U.S. cinemas on Tuesday, June 12 and director Danny Boyle's 2011 staging of "Frankenstein" presented in cinemas in two versions on Monday, October 22 with Benedict Cumberbatch as Creature and on Monday, October 29 with Jonny Lee Miller as Creature. The events were captured live from the National Theatre in London during their original runs.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, in cinemas June 12 only

Tickets for U.S. screenings of all NT Live titles can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

All showings of "NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" and "NT Live: Frankenstein" will broadcast at 7:00 p.m. local time in more than 500 U.S. movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Based on the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon and directed by Tony Award® winning director Marianne Elliot, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" follows fifteen-year-old Christopher. He stands beside Mrs. Shears' dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at math while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. His detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

Directed by Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle ("Slumdog Millionaire," "Trainspotting"), "Frankenstein" has become an international sensation, seen by over 750,000 people in cinemas around the world. In celebration of the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley's world-famous novel, "Frankenstein" makes its way back to cinemas. In this new adaptation, Olivier Award winners Benedict Cumberbatch ("12 Years A Slave," "Sherlock") and Jonny Lee Miller ("Elementary" on CBS, "Trainspotting") alternate in the roles of Victor Frankenstein and the Creature. National Theatre Live filmed "Frankenstein" twice so audiences could experience Cumberbatch and Miller in each role.

"We are proud to once again partner with BY Experience and NT Live to bring these two stunning productions to audiences nationwide," Fathom Events Chief Content and Programming Officer Gordon Synn said. "Both of these live recordings are great examples of the West End's top performances. Theatre fans now have the opportunity to witness beautiful stage adaptations of two highly-acclaimed novels in their local cinema."

For artwork/photos related to "NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time," click here.

For artwork/photos related to "NT Live: Frankenstein," click here.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About BY Experience

BY Experience kicked off the digital revolution of live events to movie theaters and other locations globally with David Bowie's 2003 Reality album launch and since then, over 35 million tickets have been sold worldwide for cinema events BY Experience has distributed globally. Current cinema series credits: Distribution Representative, The Met: Live in HD (Worldwide; since 2006), the UK's National Theatre Live (Ex-UK; since 2009), Bolshoi Ballet (North America; since 2014). BY Experience has executive produced and/or distributed several diverse programs for cinema including numerous rock concerts, radio programs, fine art exhibits other specialty content events including TED Talks/TED Cinema Experience (2016, 2017) and national theatrical re-releases of classic and in some cases fully restored films such as "The Breakfast Club" (30th anniversary), "My Fair Lady" (50th), "Oklahoma!" (60th), and "Fantasia" (75th). BY Experience distributes to over 70 countries, to over 3,000 movie screens. www.byexperience.net.

About National Theatre Live

National Theatre Live launched in June 2009 with a broadcast of the National Theatre production of Phèdre with Helen Mirren. The company has since broadcast more than 60 other productions live, from both the National Theatre and from other theatres in the UK. NT Live broadcasts have now been experienced by over 8 million people in over 2,500 venues around the world, including over 700 venues in the UK alone. Recent broadcasts include Follies with Academy Award nominee Imelda Staunton, Yerma with Olivier award winner Billie Piper, Angels in America with Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield and Tony award winner Nathan Lane, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? with Olivier award winner Imelda Staunton and Tony award nominee Conleth Hill, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead with Daniel Radcliffe and Hedda Gabler with Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson. The biggest single broadcast to date is Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch at the Barbican, which has been seen by over 800,000 people. In 2014 the National Theatre recorded its first production on Broadway, Of Mice and Men with James Franco and Chris O'Dowd, captured at the Longacre Theatre.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrated-stage-productions-the-curious-incident-of-the-dog-in-the-night-time-and-frankenstein-added-to-national-theatre-live-2018-us-in-cinema-slate-300639861.html

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

