Celebrated Wine Columnist Dan Berger Releases (Really) Dry Riesling

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine columnist Dan Berger's passion for dry Riesling led him to tell California wineries that if they wouldn't make a truly dry Riesling, he would. Dan's first Riesling is now ready to be released and eviscerated by wine critics.

Bahl Fatty means great wine in Boontling

The first wine from a new project informally called "Enological Suicide eGG," is the 2022 Bahl Fratty Riesling from the sensational Cole Ranch, just east of Boonville in Mendocino County. Sales of this limited release (95 cases), completely dry Riesling, formally start appropriately on April Fool's Day, 2024 for $38 per bottle. All orders qualify for $10 flat rate shipping during April.

Berger has a degree in journalism, so he is transparent: statistical data for the wine are printed directly on the wine label. Berger says that "too many wineries claim that their Rieslings are dry, but almost everyone compromises their wine with some residual sugar because they believe that all Americans like it that way." Berger doesn't like it that way and he suspects others don't either. "I like my dry wines to work as beautifully with food as do Chablis, Silvaner, and Muscadet," he adds.

Berger remarked that although this wine isn't exactly a non-surgical tonsillectomy, "I kind of think of it that way."

He says the wine doesn't require much chilling or aging, and that "cool is better than cold, and an extra 10 years in the cellar won't hurt it." Bahl Fatty winemaker Greg LaFollette was initially skeptical when he agreed to undertake the winemaking task, but now admits that the project has a future, albeit one that is limited to those that Berger calls, "Riesling nerds, German winemakers, and dill pickle evaluators."

Bahl Fratty is Boontling, the lingo of nearby Anderson Valley, for "great wine."

Orders may be placed at https://bahlfratty.com.

