Celebrating 10 Years: ATIXA Anniversary

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) is pleased to celebrate its ten-year anniversary, from August 11, 2011 – August 11, 2021. ATIXA is a 7,500-member strong professional association for those in the field of Title IX. ATIXA, its Advisory Board, and long-time members welcome the new professionals and new members who have doubled the size of this thriving association since May 2020 to contribute their wisdom and experience, broaden ATIXA's diversity, and strengthen our voices in the field.

ATIXA has created a special anniversary website featuring videos from association staff and experts, founding member spotlights, testimonials, milestones in the history of the association, free resources, thought leadership, and more. Follow along on social media and contribute memories from interactions with ATIXA at @atixaorg using #happyanniversaryATIXA.

In 2011, ATIXA's founders, Brett A. Sokolow, J.D., Saundra K. Schuster, J.D., and W. Scott Lewis, J.D., were trying to create a venue for professional engagement, development, and the sharing of resources. Along with Daniel C. Swinton, J.D., Ed.D., they ended up creating an industry powerhouse that is the largest provider of Title IX content and training in the country. In that evolution, they've been co-creators with ATIXA's members, starting with a handful of professionals who laid the foundation for what is now a field of more than 25,000 dedicated practitioners across the U.S.

But, more importantly than anything else, what was created was a community. A community of support, excellence, commiseration, sharing, caring, evolving, and dedication to ensuring sex/gender equity in the education field.

The next ten years will allow ATIXA to increase the pace of its innovation, to expand, to serve members better, and to ensure that they have the professional home needed to support this important work.

Thank you to all the members who have been with ATIXA from the start, who have joined along the way, who are new to the association, and to those who are soon to join. You and your work are seen, valued, and worthwhile.

Founded in 2011, ATIXA is the nation's only membership association dedicated solely to Title IX compliance and supports our over 7,500 administrator members who hold Title IX responsibilities in schools and colleges. ATIXA is the leading provider of Title IX training and certification in the U.S., having certified more than 37,000 Title IX Coordinators and Title IX investigators since 2011. For more information, visit www.atixa.org.

