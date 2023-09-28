Celebrating 10 years of Ganesha Utsav in the USA with grandeur - With Kitchen King and 225k devotees

News provided by

Kitchen King & Pari Foods

28 Sep, 2023, 10:47 ET

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganesha Utsav, the time to bring in Lord Ganesha, the Lord of wisdom and prosperity, is always looked forward to. This year marked the 10th year of celebrating his arrival in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Continue Reading
(L-R) Piraan Erachshaw, Farida Erachshaw, Vikas Mehta, Annie Arora, Sejal Modi, Shyamal Modi
(L-R) Piraan Erachshaw, Farida Erachshaw, Vikas Mehta, Annie Arora, Sejal Modi, Shyamal Modi

To mark this milestone, the Lord was welcomed in all his glory, with a celebration that exceeded all previous ones. Started in the year 2014, the event is organised by 1947 Productions & Entertainment Inc., a leading event management company that hosted the 10th Annual Biggest Ganesha Utsav Festival of America at the Woodbridge Center Mall, Woodbridge, NJ.

Piraan Eracshaw, Vikas Mehta, Shyamal Modi & Vaneet Sachdeva the people behind this event welcomed Bappa with much gaiety. Last year it witnessed 158k devotees and this year it saw a footfall of 225k.

With so many people coming in to pay their respects, the 7-day fest was indeed a majestic one. The excitement doubled with a 1500-pound Modak that was created to mark a decade of celebrations by Chowpatty Foods and distributed as prasad.

The colourful Indian culture too, was on full display among the devotees who thronged the sanctum dressed in traditional attire. Add to this, exquisite India products were at offer.

What added to this bonhomie was the brand Kitchen King Basmati Rice. It created sumptuous dishes on this auspicious occasion, paying homage to our revered deity, enhancing the feeling of Indian culture with delectable flavours.

Vikas Mehta (Member, Snoopy Trust) thanked Kitchen King, John F. Kennedy Medical Center, an affiliate of Hackensack Meridian Health, Magic Milk and Shoprite.

Ms Annie Arora, President, Pari Foods, of KITCHEN KING, the company behind the brand said, "The rich and diverse Indian culture has made its ways across continents bringing together people of all diversities. Kitchen King Basmati Rice endeavours to keep this spirit alive with sumptuous meals that are so much a part of any Indian celebration."

About Kitchen King & Pari Foods:

Pari Foods is a minority woman owned certified company and a leading provider of premium basmati rice products known for their unparalleled quality and aroma with a commitment to excellence. Our dedication to preserving culinary traditions and delivering exceptional taste makes Kitchen King the preferred brand for basmati rice lovers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234491/Ganesha_Utsav_New_Jersey.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234492/Kitchen_King_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kitchen King & Pari Foods

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.