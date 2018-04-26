Celebrating 10 Years, The Met: Live in HD Summer Encore Series Returns to U.S. Movie Theaters This June and July

DENVER, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th summer in a row, opera fans can experience encore screenings of their favorite operas with the 2018 Live in HD Summer Encores. This summer's series offers the return of Puccini's Madama Butterfly (June 20), Verdi's Il Trovatore (June 27), Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin (July 11) and Puccini's Turandot (July 18), all captured live from the renowned Metropolitan Opera stage in New York.

Tickets for the Summer Encores can be purchased beginning Friday, April 27, 2018 at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

The Met: Live in HD Summer Encores

Fathom Events and the Metropolitan Opera will present the Summer Encores in more than 350 U.S. movie theaters on Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. local time and select matinées at 1:00 p.m. local time (check local listings), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"We are thrilled to bring back some of the Met's best performances to the big screen this summer," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "These encores will offer audiences the unique opportunity of seeing incredible talent and reliving the magic of popular Met productions."

The 2018 Live in HD Summer Encore Schedule:

Madama Butterfly – Wednesday, June 20 (transmitted live on April 2, 2016)

Anthony Minghella's breathtaking production has thrilled audiences ever since its premiere in 2006. One of the world's foremost Butterflys, soprano Kristine Opolais, takes on the title role, and Roberto Alagna sings as Pinkerton, the naval officer who breaks Butterfly's heart. Karel Mark Chichon conducts.

Il Trovatore – Wednesday, June 27 (transmitted live on October 3, 2015)

Soprano Anna Netrebko's dramatic and vocal skills are on full display as Leonora, the Verdi heroine who sacrifices her own life for the love of the gypsy troubadour. Tenor Yonghoon Lee sings as the ill-fated Manrico, baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky is his rival, and mezzo-soprano Dolora Zajick is the mysterious gypsy with the troubled past. Marco Armiliato conducts Sir David McVicar's Goya-inspired production.

Eugene Onegin – Wednesday, July 11 (transmitted live on February 24, 2007)

The beloved American soprano Renée Fleming joins with Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky for this broadcast of Tchaikovsky's lyrical "Eugene Onegin." The sweeping dramatic arc of this opera—youthful longing, rejection, regret, a desperate plea that comes too late—is perfectly mirrored in Tchaikovsky's achingly beautiful music and in the gorgeous lighting of this strikingly minimal production.

Turandot – Wednesday, July 18 (transmitted live on January 30, 2016)

Nina Stemme, one of opera's greatest dramatic sopranos, takes on the title role of the proud princess of legendary China. Tenor Marco Berti is Calàf, the brave prince who sings "Nessun dorma" and wins her hand. Franco Zeffirelli's golden production is conducted by Paolo Carignani.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About The Met: Live in HD

The Met: Live in HD series, which now reaches more than 2,200 theaters in more than 70 countries, makes the Met the world's leading provider of alternative cinema content and the only arts institution with an ongoing global series of this scale. When the series launched in 2006, the Met was the first arts company to experiment with alternative cinema content. Since then, the program has grown every season, with more than 24 million tickets sold to date.

The Met: Live in HD series has increased accessibility to Met performances for audiences around the world. With a global average ticket price of $23, the series has made world-class performances accessible to millions of opera lovers each season.

Met stars serve as hosts for the HD series, conducting live interviews with cast, crew, and production teams and introducing popular behind-the-scenes features.

Tickets for the ten transmissions in the 2018–19 Live in HD season will go on sale on July 18, 2018 in the U.S. with Met Members offered priority access to tickets before the general public.

For more information about Live in HD, visit http://www.metopera.org/Season/In-Cinemas/.

