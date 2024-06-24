Celebrating 100 Years of Caesar Salad with The Real Origin Story That Starts in Tijuana, Mexico

MALIBU, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caesar salad was NOT invented in Italy! The iconic dish, celebrating its 100th birthday this year, has roots in Tijuana, Mexico. To celebrate, podcast host of CurtCo Media's Foods That Matter and seasoned food archaeologist John Robert Sutton joined Juan José "Tana" Plascencia, the owner of Caesar's Restaurant - home of the first Caesar salad - in person to eat some original recipe salad and chat about how, why, where, and by whom the dish came to be one of the most popular menu items in the US.

Foods That Matter

John and Tana's intriguing conversation, starting with the recipe's origins and ending with its worldwide prominence, is available on Foods That Matter on all major podcast platforms. You get a firsthand look at the backstory of Caesar salad, delving into all the rich flavors and history that made it such an important influence in the dining world.

Near or visiting Tijuana? Join Tana at the centennial celebration at Caesar's Restaurant on July 7, 2024. Plus, if you tell Tana that you listened to this episode of Foods That Matter - Celebrating 100 Years of Caesar Salad with the Origin Story that Starts in Tijuana, Mexico - he will give you the authentic recipe to take home!

About Foods That Matter:

Come along for a culinary thrill as Foods That Matter transports foodies to corners of the world through stories of adventure with food archeologist John Robert Sutton, also known as 'The Indiana Jones of Food.'

John unlocks the secrets to the globe's extraordinary cuisines, as he's been doing throughout his travels in over 120 countries while enriching top grocery stores and Michelin-starred chefs with the finest ingredients and powering them with quality products.

The presenting sponsor of Foods That Matter is Watkins , award-winning extracts, spices & herbs, seasoning blends, grilling rubs & marinades, artificial dye-free baking decorations, and more crafted in the USA since 1868. The show is available on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music , Spotify , YouTube and Goodpods .

About CurtCo Media:

CurtCo Media - with its talented producers and creative team - provides listeners with quality podcasts, featuring authoritative hosts, distinguished guests, and inspiring storytellers. The company presents many nationally-recognized series, covering topics such as scripted sci-fi (SOLAR), luxury (Cars That Matter, Travel That Matters, Wines That Matter) and others.

Media Contact:

Catrin Skaperdas

1 (310) 877 3001

[email protected]

SOURCE CurtCo Media