Celebrating 106 years of Maserati with the A to Z of the past, present and future of the Brand

"Maserati from A to Z": a visual journey with a rapid flow of images making up an exciting story, recounting the Brand's spirit and its constant striving for performance, innovation and exclusivity. The storytelling is timed to the beat of the alphabet and lists what Maserati has been and what it will be in the future.

"We're starting from our roots to build our future," Maserati CEO Davide Grasso underlines. "We're proud to have shown that our present is guided by the audacity of those who look to the future with confidence, undaunted by difficulties. 2020 marked the start of a new Era for our Brand and, now as never before, we need to be authentic and to return to our Marque's timeless values to face the challenges that await us with our energy undimmed. For Maserati, this is a time to build our future."



The film, "Maserati A-Z", is a celebration of the Brand. A short film that highlights all the various factors behind Maserati's audacity. The storytelling is punctuated by the letters of the alphabet and is the perfect representation of the Brand's past, present and future.

In 4 minutes, the film features over 30 vehicle models and a modern, eclectic cast, which convey a timeless spirit through imagery with a strong visual impact. The Soundtrack is a special "Maserati Mix" of the iconic "The Chase" by Giorgio Moroder. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1bnZA3tV-8&feature=youtu.be

The Maserati Alphabet: the alphabet of audacity

A - Alfieri

B - Bora, Boomerang, Biturbo

C - Customize

D - Design

E - Electrification

F - Fast

G - GranTurismo

H - Heartbeat

I - Innovation

J - Just one Look

K - Keep Dreaming Big

L - (True) Love

M - Made in Modena

N - Nettuno

O - Original

P - Passion

Q - Quattroporte

R - Rebel

S - Sound

T - Trident

U - Unorthodox

V - Visceral

W - Winning in Style

X - Xtravagant

Y - Yours Forever

Z - Zooming into the Future

The Maserati Alphabet is a celebration of the past, present and future of the Trident brand. The hero film showcases the many diverse elements that make Maserati so audacious, ending with a roll call of our future models. Z stands for "Zooming into the Future": the Brand is set to take centre stage with revolutionary new cars, innovations and projects. The focus is already strongly on the future.

Maserati

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a global automotive industry benchmark. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available on more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, now also available in hybrid version, the Trident Brand's first electrified car, and the Levante, the first made by Maserati SUV, all models denoted by use of the choicest materials and technical solutions of superlative excellence. A complete range, including V6 and V8 petrol, 4 cylinder hybrid and V6 diesel powerplants, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. The range's prestige was recently even further enhanced by the introduction of the new Trofeo Collection, comprising Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, equipped with the powerful 580 hp V8 engine. The top-of-the-range is the new MC20 supercar, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies now made available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. Today, the Maserati range is produced at three plants: Ghibli and Quattroporte are built at Grugliasco (Turin) at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP), and Levante at the Mirafiori Plant in Turin. The new MC20 supercar is produced in Modena, at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant.

