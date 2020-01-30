Celebrating 20 Years in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Florida nonprofit, Dancing for Diabetes reveals details on big plans for their 20th Anniversary year: building upon two decades of innovative service to the Type 1 Diabetes community, the organization announced today they are rolling out a new, more comprehensive brand that reinforces their commitment to leading the Type 1 Diabetes conversation in Central Florida, and beyond.

"Our organization's incredible growth over the last ten years has pushed us to challenge ourselves and reflect on how we can impact more people. To better identify with our community, to properly explain who we are and increase our reach - we are rebranding and becoming Touched by Type 1." Says Elizabeth Forrest, Founder, who continues: "With the new brand comes a strengthening of our fundraising platforms to continue building upon our collective contribution to funding Type 1 Diabetes research, and crucially expanding our menu of community outreach programs and resources to serve the expanding needs of the Type 1 community which we serve."

The Orlando-based nonprofit focuses on Type 1 (once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes), an autoimmune disease where the pancreas stops producing insulin—a hormone that allows the body to get energy from food. Its onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle and there is no cure. Approximately 1.25 million American children and adults have Type 1 Diabetes.

"We are ecstatic for this new journey - for rediscovering who we are and what we will accomplish for our global community. Together, we enter our 20th year as who we've always been and who we'll continue to be - Touched by Type 1."

Touched by Type 1 (formerly Dancing for Diabetes) is a nonprofit organization based in Central Florida with a mission to elevate awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, raise funds to find a cure, and inspire those with diabetes to thrive. For more information, please visit www.touchedbytype1.org.

Touched By Type 1

Elizabeth Forrest

(407) 960-1290

Elizabeth@touchedbytype1.org

www.touchedbytype1.org

SOURCE Touched By Type 1

