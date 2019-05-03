Celebrating 20 years of addressing racial and ethnic disparities in health

On Tuesday, May 7 all are invited to participate in the REACH celebration via webcast from Atlanta. Registration for the webcast is required but the free webcast event is open to all.

The event, Celebrating the Past and Energizing for the Future, will feature former CDC Director and 16th Surgeon General, Dr. David Satcher and Dr. Leandris Liburd, associate director of the CDC's Office of Minority Health and Health Equity. Dr. Satcher and Dr. Liburd will discuss the history and accomplishments of the REACH program and the evidence-base supporting its impact, including the critical role of community stakeholders. Following this presentation, a panel of current and former REACH recipients will discuss their program successes and offer insights to further promoting health equity.

Dr. Ruth Petersen, director of the CDC DNPAO, and Ms. Charmaine Ruddock, project director of Bronx Health REACH at the Institute of Family Health, will present an award in memory of Lark Galloway-Gillam, a past REACH recipient and former executive director of the Community Health Councils of Los Angeles.

This event is sponsored by The Society for Public Health Education and will be live streamed on May 7, 2019 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. ET.

The Society for Public Health Education is a nonprofit organization founded to provide global leadership to the profession of health education and health promotion. SOPHE represents a diverse membership of 4,000 professionals and students who work and learn in public and private organizations and universities to advance health education theory and research, develop disease prevention and health promotion programs, and promote public policies conducive to health. For more information visit www.sophe.org.

