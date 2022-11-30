Celebrating 20 Years of Helping People and Families Get Their Financial Lives in Order

101 Financial Hits Major Milestone with Personal Financial Classes

OREM, Utah., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, 101 Financial is celebrating 20 years of helping people get their personal finances in order. Founded by CEO Alan Akina in 2002, the company has become a leading provider of financial education featuring fast cash flow management and reducing debt through personal finance classes. Over the past two decades, 101 Financial has helped thousands of people be good with money and achieve their financial goals. CEO Alan Akina says that the key to success is simple: "We stay focused on our mission to help people improve their lives through better money management." The 101 Financial classes have a major advantage over other online or app-based products as each class features a personal financial Instructor that works one-on-one with each student.

Be Better With Money Better Budgeting Works

When 101 Financial opened its doors and began providing personal finance education to the people of Hawaii, the unique approach rapidly expanded across the US. Our award-winning programs and services are available nationwide. We are proud to have helped thousands of people improve their finances and save billions of dollars in interest. The 99 class includes better budgeting and credit building. This class is focused on personal finance for beginners, however even seasoned individuals and families benefit from learning new tactics and using the online app and tools.

The 99 class includes how to save money fast and live better by:

Quick money-saving tips

Budgeting app online and worksheets

How to start saving money everyday

3-5 sessions with a Personal Financial Instructor

The 101 Financial 101 class expands your toolset for rapidly paying off debt through a close working relationship with your certified 101 Instructor.

The 101 Financial 101 class includes:

Continue projecting and increasing cash flow

Continue building a more extensive, positive credit history

Master accelerated debt elimination with smart banking techniques

How to save money

Interest and debt plans

Investments and retirement income

Maximizing benefits

Managing Housing Costs

The 101 Financial classes also includes strategies for finding personal finance loans that allow free cash flow to help in reducing debt.

101 Financial has extended its product line and financial education reach to include workplace wellness and well-being classes ( www.101financialworkplacewellness.com ) focused on employers and HR Teams. Additionally, the 99 Class has been expanded to include components that allow college students to apply to their universities for college credit where prior learning classes are accepted. The new personal finance college class called the 101 Financial 99 Collegiate class is now available to college students across the US. The powerful personal finance software includes budgeting, cash flow, and debt reduction strategies.

With 101 Financial's help, you can finally break free from the chains of debt and start building a brighter future for yourself and your family. Contact 101 Financial today for a free consultation. Thanks for joining us as we celebrate 20 years of helping people take charge of their financial future.

Start your personal finance management journey by downloading the book by Alan Akina, https://www.superdupersimplebooks.com/

The Super Duper Simple Book On Money.

About 101 Financial

Since 2002, we've helped tens of thousands of people across the U.S. learn the foundations of finance, save over a billion dollars in interest, and find financial peace of mind. Founded by CEO Alan Akina, with offices in Orem, Utah, and Kahuku, Hawaii, over 1000 certified Financial Fitness Instructors are located across the United States ready to provide financial guidance to individuals and families. 101 Financial offers a series of personal finance online classes each with a focus on moving everyone down the path of personal financial success. 101 Financial created their workplace wellness benefits program for companies to offer these personal financial classes to their employees as part of their workplace wellbeing programs. 101 Financial also offers a Wealth Academy that provides various learning and investing opportunities.

Visit www.101financial.com and www.101financialworkplacewellness.com for more information.

