Celebrating 20 Years of Tough Enough to Wear Pink?™ (TETWP)

A Grassroots Legacy of Hope

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tough Enough to Wear Pink (TETWP), the western industry's powerful grassroots campaign against breast cancer, celebrates a milestone anniversary. What began as a bold idea has grown into a transformative movement, raising over $43 million since its inception in 2004 and inspiring hope across communities.

A Legacy of Community Impact

Over the past two decades, TETWP has become a cornerstone of the western community, empowering over 100 rodeos and events annually across the U.S. and Canada. Most importantly, the funds raised stay local, supporting early detection, mammograms, transportation, and family aid.

"What's so important is that money raised in the community stays in the community," shares Lacey Wheatley, Executive Director of TETWP. "It's truly a grassroots effort."

From the Gunnison Tough Event in Colorado raising over $1.2 million to smaller yet impactful fundraisers, TETWP proves that communities united by a cause can achieve incredible results.

How It All Began: A Cowboy Spirit and a Pink Dream

In 2004, Terry Wheatley, founder of Purple Cowboy wines, was no stranger to the rodeo arena. With a family deeply rooted in the rodeo world—her son Wade was a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) finalist, and her husband Jim was a six-time WNFR team roping qualifier—Terry had spent countless hours immersed in the western lifestyle.

That year, however, Terry's life took a different turn. Recovering from breast cancer surgery, she felt an undeniable calling to act.

Her vision was simple yet bold: what if, during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the toughest cowboys and cowgirls in the world wore pink shirts to show support for breast cancer awareness?

It was a daring proposition for a sport synonymous with grit and ruggedness. But Terry knew that pink, the color of breast cancer awareness, would make an unforgettable statement.

The Pink Shirt Challenge

Terry partnered with Karl Stressman, then Director of Special Events for Wrangler, to bring her vision to life. Karl pulled off a logistical feat by rushing production of 200 pink shirts—an item initially scheduled for release the following year. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) spread the word to competitors, while Wade Wheatley rallied his peers.

Would the cowboys, known for their toughness, embrace pink?

When the big night arrived, the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas became a sea of pink. One after another, cowboys and cowgirls rode into the arena, proudly donning the color of awareness. The moment captured the hearts of spectators and media alike, sparking a movement that has since reached far beyond the rodeo.

Continuing the Fight

With support from iconic western brands like Montana Silversmiths, Twisted X Boots, CINCH, Las Vegas Events, the PRCA, and Purple Cowboy Wines, TETWP continues to thrive.

The campaign's 20th anniversary is not just a celebration but a renewed call to action is a reminder that together we are stronger in the fight against breast cancer.

Reflecting on TETWP's journey, founder Terry Wheatley reflects on the mission and campaign contributors.

"We honor the countless individuals who have championed the cause. From the competitors who first wore pink to the organizers, sponsors, and fans who fuel its mission, each one embodies the campaign's spirit: Tough Enough to Wear Pink."

