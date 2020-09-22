Celebrating $200 Million of Institutional Trading, NDAX Expands OTC Desk for Global Investors

NDAX Wealth is a cryptocurrency OTC trading desk, tested and optimized to meet the needs of institutions (globally) and investors (in Canada) looking to trade $50,000 or more. NDAX Wealth offers seamless execution of high-volume block trades and gives access to a deep liquidity pool, industry-leading security, no price slippage, zero transaction confirmation, and same-day settlements against a range of cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies (CAD, USD, EUR, AUD).

NDAX Wealth features are optimized to meet the needs of:

Cryptocurrency mining firms

Hedge funds

Family offices

Brokerage firms

Merchants

Investment banks

High-volume day traders

"With a superior level of concierge service provided around the clock, NDAX Wealth trading desk is designed to connect investors with deep liquidity pools, creating hands-off seamless execution while helping to ensure the most competitive and same-day transactions," Bilal Hammoud, CEO, President, & Founder of NDAX said. "NDAX believes that cryptocurrency and digital currency will play a major role in reshaping the future of our interconnected global economy. Institutional and professional traders (as per the Global Crypto Adoption Index ) have been the main adopters for 2020. NDAX works directly with these investors to arrange purchases and sales that are as unique as the needs of each client -- executing transactions with minimal fees, deep liquidity, and the privacy and autonomy our clients expect."

NDAX Wealth provides a seamless and secure high-volume trading experience with the benefit of a dedicated account executive to guide clients through initial consultations and each subsequent transaction.

Other features include:

No deposit fees

No withdrawal fees

Competitive execution fees

Zero confirmations for crypto deposits

Rest, Websocket, and FIX API connectivity

Around-the-clock human support

Dedicated account executives

Hybrid crypto transactions

Wide range of assets with a large liquidity pool

Institutional-grade security with segregated crypto accounts

Same-day settlements/segregated bank accounts

Industry-leading regulatory compliance

NDAX is providing the first hybrid crypto transaction experience in Canada. Giving users the choice to withdraw cryptocurrency instantaneously by whitelisting withdrawal addresses.

"At NDAX, we believe that custody of assets should be held safely with their owners, and for that, we are committed to educating our customers on how to safely hold their crypto. The hybrid crypto transaction model will enable safe withdrawal of funds to the wallet of the user's choice automatically, without any intervention from the exchange, making it a safe non-custodial experience. For the members that still do not feel comfortable storing their crypto, NDAX continues to offer the best-in-class custody infrastructure," Hammoud said.

Wide range of assets with a large liquidity pool

NDAX has a large selection of high market cap digital assets. However, if a coin isn't listed on the exchange, NDAX Wealth clients can still inquire about trading it and NDAX will work with them to make a match.

Institutional-grade security with segregated crypto accounts

Clients' cryptocurrency is stored in a multi-signature cold-storage powered by Ledger Vault, an institutional-grade cryptocurrency security solution.



NDAX Wealth, provides wealth management groups, hedge funds, and high-net-worth clients segregated Crypto-asset accounts with multi-governance infrastructure that provides users with full control over their portfolio of funds.

Same-day settlements/segregated bank accounts

Clients' funds are safely stored with a Canadian Crown-owned bank in a segregated account. Our unique Canadian banking also allows for a variety of funding methods that ensure same-day settlement of your CAD or USD deposits and withdrawals.

Industry-leading regulatory compliance

NDAX is registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) – Canada's financial intelligence unit. We have established and implemented a robust compliance regime that adheres to the Proceeds of Crime, Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA) and associated Regulations.

NDAX is one of Canada's leading crypto exchanges, offering 10 cryptocurrencies with several more soon to be announced.

To book a meeting with one of NDAX's OTC account executives, set up a meeting here .

About NDAX

NDAX is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The firm's core function serves as a digital asset exchange that offers a large portfolio of cryptocurrencies on a professional trading platform. Our mission is to provide individuals and institutions a world-class experience to buy, sell, trade, and store digital assets in the most simple, secure, fast, and affordable manner.

