Celebrating 21 Years in South Florida, Celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano Received Proclamation From the City of Miami Beach

The presentation took place Tuesday October 4th, 2022, on "National Taco Day" at Naked Taco, Miami Beach.

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday October 4, 2022 was very special "Taco Tuesday" as celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano welcomed everyone to celebrate with him on "National Taco Day". The special fete took place at Naked Taco located at the Dream South Beach Hotel. The proclamation was presented by Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen- Gonzalez, and Former Vice Mayor and Candidate for Miami Beach Mayor Michael Gongora.

Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Ralph Pagano, Candidate for Miami Beach Mayor Michael Gongora.

October 2022 marked the anniversary that Chef Pagano decided to stamp South Florida his culinary home, Chef knew he wanted to thank the community that has embraced him for two decades. Chef Pagano and his dedicated team have crafted a day full of surprises for this event commemorating his 21st anniversary in true Pagano style. Guests in attendance were treated mouth-watering special selections and of course no party would be complete without some crafted libations- many for which Naked Taco has become known.

Aside from receiving an official proclamation from The City of Miami Beach naming October 4th "Ralph Pagano Day" in recognition for his tenure in South Florida and culinary contribution to South Florida, Pagano also took to the mic to announce a special new project, and one very close to his heart. Chef was recently named the "Café Curator" of the newest project put forth by The Els Center of Excellence, in Jupiter Florida. The organization (a 5013c charity) will be launching a new pavilion in the Spring of 2023, home to a 20,000 square foot culinary venue including a café. Said location will be part of the program offered to better assist the aspirations of people with autism spectrum disorder and helping them to fulfill their potential to lead positive, productive, and rewarding lives, through the culinary experience. Chef Pagano is deeply invested in the project and welcomes supporters to embrace this great project that will most certainly change lives.

ABOUT CHEF RALPH PAGANO

Recognized today as a chef and motivational speaker, Ralph Pagano has delighted the world with his delicious interpretations of world flavors. Pagano, winning numerous awards, hosting his own tv show; Pressure Cook, being featured on Hell's Kitchen, and having battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, Chef Ralph Pagano has taken a new look on life after a serious burn accident changed his life forever. Chef enjoys speaking engagements to remind [people] that no matter what life throws at you, what does not kill you makes you stronger. Ralph Pagano is #fireproof

ABOUT NAKED TACO MIAMI BEACH

Located in the iconic, Dream South Beach Hotel, Naked Taco offers patrons a unique ambiance perfect for a "Taco- any day" (beyond Tuesday) with three very distinct spaces. The patio, which sits outside offers a front row view to South Beach's electric nightlife scene, complete with two spacious bars: Bar Noche and Bar Mañana the venue is great for singles, groups, and families.

ABOUT THE ELS CENTER OF EXCELLENCE

Located in Jupiter, Florida, The Els Center of Excellence is a world-class, 26-acre campus that is home to three separate nonprofit organizations: The Els for Autism Foundation, The Learning Center, A tuition-free, nonprofit, Palm Beach County public charter school serving students ages 3 – 14, and The Learning Academy: A tuition-free, nonprofit, Palm Beach County public charter school serving students ages 14 – 21. For more information please visit: The Els Center of Excellence® | Els for Autism | Jupiter, Florida

Naked Taco is located inside the Dream South Beach Hotel 1111 COLLINS AVENUE MIAMI BEACH FL 33139. For reservations, please call: 305.534.8455. Restaurant Hours: Sunday - Thursday: 8am - 11pm | Friday & Saturday: 8am - 12am.

Upcoming events to mark calendars for include the Grand Opening of Naked Taco at The Falls!

