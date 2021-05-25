Celebrating 25 Years, Latina Returns with a Fresh Take and a New Voice

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latina Media Ventures, the publishing house behind the illustrious print Latina Magazine, announces the brand's re-launch today as a digital publication with an entirely new redesign and editorial team. As the authoritative voice of Latin American culture for the past two decades, Latina celebrates its 25th anniversary by ushering in the new generation of Latinx voices worldwide.

Led by a team of Latinx creatives, Latina.com will be helmed by Camila Legaspi as the Chief Content Officer and Verky Baldonado as Editor at Large. The digital publication moves forward with quarterly digital covers, a new logo, and new web design, covering topics rooted in Culture, Self, and News.

As Chief Content Officer, Camila Legaspi is a rising force in the media space bringing Latina to a new, younger, more socially aware generation while simultaneously working on overall creative direction for the platform. "Growing up Mexican-American, I felt like I was always searching for platforms and content that kept me connected to my heritage. Latina did that for so many," Camila shares. "Creating a platform for Latinxs is tricky because we're not a monolith and should not synthesize our identities into one. Precisely because of that, Latina.com is going to be a place that avoids simplifying our stories and instead shares compelling content from distinct cultures."

The re-launch and 25th Anniversary will also be Latina's first digital cover featuring GRAMMY award-winning artist Kali Uchis shot by the incomparable Micaiah Carter. The digital cover features a moving cover image and vivid editorial with creative direction by the rising star. "Growing up, Latina Mag was always a dream cover for me. I'm proud and honored to have worked with them and be the newest cover star." - Kali Uchis.

As part of the digital rollout, Latina is focusing on growing its social platform with four new social series':

La Primera Vez - An interview series that highlights rising and prominent voices in the entertainment industry led by Latina's entertainment contributor Christina Reid

La Patrona - Focused on spotlighting successful Latinx entrepreneurs and corporate executives led by Editor at Large, Verky Baldonado

Diva Discussions - A conversational series focusing on women in music covering topics on women empowerment and diversity in the industry in partnership with Conciencia Collective

The social series will also live on the site for readers to easily access and is part of the growing video content that the site is developing. Latina.com also features an e-commerce vertical carrying branded merch and curated goods by Latinx brands and artists for readers to shop.

Prioritizing authentic partnerships with brands, Latina's first collaboration is with Maude, a sexual wellness brand founded by fellow Latina, Éva Goicochea, to inform and educate Latinx communities on sexual wellness and health.

Latina has built a strong community of readers who seek relevant stories with high-quality content. The refreshed platform will continue to do just that, amplifying the diverse voices of various Latinx cultures, delivering iconic covers, cultivating shareable social content, and celebrating Latina's bold voice in storytelling.

To learn more about Latina and their re-design, please visit https://latina.com/home/

ABOUT LATINA

Founded in 1996, Latina Magazine was the first of its kind - an authoritative voice for Latina women in the U.S. Today, Latina aims to be a space for the entire Latinx community, regardless of identity.

Driven by a team of young Latinx creatives, Latina is a platform for the intersection of culture, politics, and entertainment. Dedicated to celebrating and amplifying Latinx voices, Latina.com enables readers to stay connected to their heritage and engage with relevant content through a Latin lens.

