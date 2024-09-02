Celebrating 25 Years of KidZania: A Journey of Fun, Learning, and Inspiration

In collaboration with ABC Home & Commercial Services, we introduced children to the world of home maintenance and pest control through a special event hosting the hissing Madagascar cockroaches.

Our collaboration with Children's Health brought the innovative Teddy Bear Clinic to KidZania. Children learned about healthcare by treating the teddy bears and experiencing medical professions through engaging activities like triage, radiology, and surgery. This initiative helped reduce children's fear of hospitals and fostered empathy and teamwork among our young visitors.

These events played a significant role in providing children with knowledge and skills, helping them understand and appreciate various aspects of society.

As the new school year approaches, KidZania Dallas has introduced improved field trip experiences designed to make learning more fun and interactive. These field trips provide students with the opportunity to explore various careers in a kid-sized city, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and real-world skills. KidZania gives students an unforgettable educational experience. This school year, KidZania will inspire nearly 50,000 students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators!

About KidZania

KidZania is a global leader in interactive edutainment for children. It is an interactive kids' city combining inspiration, fun, and learning through realistic role-play for children ages 4–14. Kids independently explore a kid-sized city with over 100 exciting careers. Each ultra-realistic experience empowers kids, gives them the confidence to be their best selves, and inspires them to be great global citizens. KidZania originated in Mexico City in 1999 and currently has 26 facilities in 17 countries around the world, including KidZania Dallas.

