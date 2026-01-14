Celebrating 25 Years of Toxic Waste® Candy

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2001, Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy® has disrupted the industry with its bold sourness, flavor profile and packaging. Candy Dynamics, creators of the Toxic Waste brand, devised the idea for a candy so sour that children would love it and adults would struggle to handle it. After presenting the idea, a member of the team asked "What kind of Toxic Waste are you thinking?" and thus the brand was created.

Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy® in iconic reusable and collectible yellow drum The Toxic Waste® brand product range has grown substantially since the launch of Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy® in 2001.

"Product development was a true collaborative effort with our original management team, focused on creating a level of sour that would not only wow our fans but keep kids coming back for more," says Candy Dynamics president Laura King. "What that team created was more than just a candy; it became an iconic brand that sour candy fans around the world have enjoyed for a quarter century. The instantly recognizable Toxic Waste drum container has become a collectible, serving not only as a reusable package but as a lasting symbol of the brand's bold identity."

Building on this concept for a new confectionery brand, Toxic Waste draws out the scientific and environmental theme with a unique origin story, collection of characters and overall marketing. These characters include Professor Sauernoggin, Mr. Toxie Head, Dr. Igor Smogg and Hazmat the Lab Rat, each with their own immersive origin story. When brought together, these characters and brand elements formed the basis for Toxic Waste.

Can you handle the sour?® Toxic Waste Yellow Drums, the flagship product of the brand, tests the limits of sour, asking consumers to Take the Toxic Challenge.® The challenge requires consumers to place one piece of candy in their mouth and see how long they can hold it there.

15 seconds: Total Wuss

30 seconds: Cry Baby

45 seconds: Toxie Wannabe

60 seconds: FULL TOXIE HEAD!

Continuing innovation in the confectionery space, Candy Dynamics has grown the brand beyond its flagship; creating a product selection with varying sour levels to satisfy the taste buds of all consumers, even those who can not handle the ultra-sour Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy. This includes Slime Lickers which became a fixation on social media, especially TikTok, for its delicious flavors and unique "play factor."

The Toxic Waste brand shows no signs of slowing down, keeping innovation at the front of mind to continue to provide exclusive items for the growing fan base. King continues, "What began as a bold idea has grown into a globally recognized sour candy brand, with success not only in the United States but around the world. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our sour candy fans and look forward to Toxic Waste's continued success for many years to come."

Learn more about the Toxic Waste brand at toxicwastecandy.com.

About Candy Dynamics

Candy Dynamics Inc, previously known as Family Sweets, founded the Toxic Waste® brand in 2001. Its flagship product, Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy® answers the call for an extremely sour product that remains sour the whole way through. Its one-of-a-kind double-action sour hard candy treat has become a hit with candy lovers of all ages worldwide. The brand experienced a colossal boost with the virality of Slime Licker® on social media – garnering over 360 million views on the hashtag. The Toxic Waste appeal has spread worldwide with major markets in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, Middle East and Australia. This international success has propelled the brand into a wide range of products including Sour Smog Balls®, Nuclear Fusion®, Atomz®, Nuclear Sludge® and many others from the Slime Licker® brand!

