Celebrating 25 Years of Working Together for Healthy Families Publix and March of Dimes Announce Annual Fundraising Drive

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off of a successful 25 year partnership that has raised $86 million to tackle the nation's maternal and infant health crisis, March of Dimes and Publix Super Markets, Inc. are pleased to announce their latest fundraising campaign to ensure every mom and baby have the best possible start. The annual promotion will run November 6-17 in all Publix locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

"We are proud to be a part of the Publix family for more than two decades, working side-by-side with their associates and customers to support families through their pregnancy journey, even when things don't go according to plan," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "When we come together as a community, even the toughest problems can be solved. And by fighting to improve maternal and infant health, we're ensuring that families have the support and care they need today, and for generations to come."

"Our relationship with March of Dimes began 25 years ago when one of our associates started raising funds to help moms and babies in her community. Her passion for the cause and the work that the March of Dimes does resonated with our customers and associates," says Dwaine Stevens, Publix Director of Community Relations. "As we celebrate our 90th anniversary, true to our values shaped by our founder Mr. George, taking care of our customers, communities and each other is still what Publix is all about."

Publix, the organization's top corporate partner, will highlight associate families who have benefited from the nonprofit's work by featuring them on buttons, in-store posters, and onscreen at checkout counters. The campaign urges customers to donate $1 at a time to provide ongoing support for March of Dimes' mission. Here are their stories:

Micah, 7, son of Meat Cutter Shonrika Lary, Atlanta, GA

Micah was born seven weeks early due to complications from preeclampsia, high blood pressure some women get after the 20th week of pregnancy. When he was born, he struggled to breathe and weighed only 3 pounds, 11 ounces. March of Dimes provided the family with a ventilator and feeding tubes to support his growth. Within 2 ½ weeks, Micah gained ample weight and his lungs developed sufficiently enough for him to go home. Today, seven-year-old Micah is vibrant and healthy with no lasting complications.

Tommy, 12, son of Assistant Customer Service Manager, Janet Simonds, Evans, GA

Tommy's parents entered the hospital for a planned C-section after a pregnancy that seemed typical. Janet had no risk factors, and the baby's weight was healthy. When Tommy was born, doctors noticed the congenital birth defect of cleft lip and palate and he was immediately rushed to the NICU. March of Dimes provided the resources and guidance to help the family understand and access the specialized care Tommy needed. Since then, Tommy has undergone 14 surgeries and still faces several more procedures.

Ariana, 3, Daughter of Cashier, Paula Amica, Ocala, FL

Ariana was born a micro-preemie at just 23 weeks, weighing only 1 pound, 8 ounces. At just 4-weeks-old, she underwent her first medical procedure to treat a collapsed lung. Ariana spent 137 days in the NICU. Throughout her entire hospital stay, March of Dimes was there to support the family. Today, Ariana is happy and playful despite her ongoing battle with chronic lung disease and pulmonary hypertension.

Michael, 3, son of Produce Manager, Mike Auger, Palm Harbor, FL

Michael was born at just 30 weeks because of his mother's severe preeclampsia. Doctors made the decision to immediately deliver Michael, which saved his life and his mother's. Weighing just 2 pounds and 4 ounces, he spent 6 weeks in the NICU. Through the March of Dimes, the family was able to receive specialized care with a nurse providing 24-hour watch over Michael. Michael is now happy and healthy, continuing to grow and thrive each day.

Sophia, 3, Daughter of Customer Service Staff, Melissa Cardena, and Grocery Manager, Armando Cardena, Fort Lauderdale, FL

When Sophia was born nearly 9 weeks early, she was so small she needed injections to help develop her lungs. March of Dimes provided an isolette to help maintain Sophia's body temperature. After a 28-day stay in the hospital, Sophia was able to return home with her family and has now grown into a vivacious and energetic 3-year-old, always smiling and constantly moving.

Kolin and Owen, 2, twin sons of Assistant Store Manager, Jauqui Phipps, and Grocery Retail Improvement Specialist, Kris Phipps, The Villages, FL

At 34 weeks pregnant, Jauqui's twins were losing amniotic fluids from their sacs. Doctors gave her a medication to help develop their lungs before rushing her into surgery for an emergency C-section. The boys arrived safely and, thanks to help from the March of Dimes, spent only three weeks in the NICU because they received medication to help their lungs develop. It was during this time that Kolin was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

About Publix

Founded in 1930, Publix Super Markets is the largest and fastest-growing employee-owned supermarket chain in the United States. Publix and our associates excel in community involvement, volunteerism and a commitment to our market areas and beyond. Publix's commitment to diversity has contributed to their success in being a great place to work and shop.

For more information visit their website publix.com or find them on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter .

