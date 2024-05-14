Celebrating 25 Years Young - Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Brand Helps over 50,000 Homeowner Members Live Happier®! Post this

A Journey Fueled by a Commitment to Enhancing – and Transforming - People's Lives

Shea's journey in creating the Trilogy brand began with a vision—to create something extraordinary; communities where people could live richer, more meaningful lives in neighborhoods filled with people who, like them, are excited about their next chapter and desire to get more out of every day. For 25 years, Shea Homes' Trilogy division has been delivering buyers an alternative to traditional active adult communities with disruptive innovations like sparkling resort style pools, curated farm to table experiences at gorgeous restaurants, on-site day spas with thoughtful wellness centers; group travel to stunning worldwide destinations, integrated trail systems; comprehensive fitness including Afturburn HIIT workouts, free weights and resistance training, spin and Pilates and movement studios for yoga, tai chi, meditation and other group classes; robust wine and spirit programs; national simulcast events and classes; homeowner led clubs, exceptionally creative events and celebrations, and more.

One of the key differentiators in delivering an enhanced day to day life in each Trilogy Club is reinventing how 55+ and all ages clubs are staffed. Instead of hiring an HOA admin and volunteers, Trilogy Resort Clubs provide a professional hospitality-trained team including roles like Lifestyle Directors who plan all the events and unique experiences, Executive Chefs, Mixologists, Sommeliers, Wellness Directors and Fitness Trainers, all who work together to create a true resort-caliber experience for our Member homeowners.

Over the past quarter-century, the Trilogy brand has achieved remarkable accomplishments:

Industry-leading Innovation: From humble beginnings, Trilogy has evolved into a brand synonymous with trust, quality, and a lifestyle that truly lives different. Awarded America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder: for a record-breaking 12 years in a row, the Trilogy brand ranked highest in the Lifestory Research annual study of home shoppers across the US. Customer-Focused at the Core: So much of the brand's success is because of the incredible customers who've put their trust in Trilogy by Shea Homes. Homeowner Members are the biggest advocates in attracting new buyers to communities across the country.

Introducing a New Trilogy Logo for the Next Chapter

As part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations, Shea Homes unveiled a brand-new logo. A fresh take on the Trilogy brand, reflective of the modern, fun and bold spirit of the communities. The clean lines, vibrant colors, and subtle symbolism connected to the transformational lifestyle offered encapsulates what the Trilogy brand has meant to homebuyers over the past 25 years.

Looking Ahead

As Shea Homes looks to the next 25 years of Trilogy communities, their vision remains unwavering—to innovate, inspire, and enhance lives and continue to surprise and delight Members. Customers are invited to celebrate at Trilogy communities nationwide with fun events and special promotions happening throughout the year.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities™ are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted www.lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

