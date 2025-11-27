Celebrating 40 Years of AFM: A Stanford-Based Symposium Honoring Calvin Quate

STANFORD, Calif., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nano@stanford at Stanford University will host a two-day scientific program on December 2–3, 2025 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) and honor its inventor, Professor Calvin F. Quate. The event brings together researchers, engineers, and innovators to reflect on four decades of AFM development and explore emerging directions in nanoscale measurement and characterization. The program is sponsored by Park Systems, continuing the company's long-standing engagement in global AFM research communities.

This commemorative gathering is also part of the global NANOscientific Symposium Series, which promotes open scientific exchange in AFM and nanoscale metrology across multiple regions worldwide.

Invited speakers include David Goldhaber-Gordon of Stanford University, Eric Y. Ma of UC Berkeley, Thomas Albrecht of Molecular Vista, Georg Fantner of EPFL, John S. Foster of Shiftwave Inc., Oleg Kolosov of Lancaster University, and H. Kumar Wickramasinghe of UC Irvine. Their talks will highlight the diverse trajectory of AFM and scanning probe techniques over the past forty years—from advances in microwave impedance microscopy and nanoscale electronic imaging to the early development of microcantilevers, the integration of acoustic and atomic force microscopies, and the broader evolution of scanning probe methods shaped by heat, light, and sound at the nanoscale. In addition to these presentations, the two-day program will feature demonstrations of AFM and, for interested participants, complementary digital holographic microscopy (DHM) capabilities recently added to Park Systems' portfolio through its acquisition of Lyncée Tec, a Swiss pioneer of the technology.

The program will also include a keynote by Dr. Sang-il Park, founder and CEO of Park Systems, who began his AFM career as a graduate student in Professor Calvin Quate's group during the early development of the technology. Dr. Park later became the first to commercialize AFM and has since led its transition from a laboratory innovation to a global industry. In addition to tracing several pivotal points in this journey and sharing insights on how key AFM technology innovations contributed to the growth and globalization of the field, Dr. Park will offer a personal reflection on Professor Quate's influence and legacy as one of his early mentees.

Across the two-day program, attendees will engage in keynote sessions, discussions, and live demonstrations that examine both the historical foundations of AFM and the latest capabilities enabled by modern AFM technologies, including quantitative multimodal microwave impedance microscopy, ultrasonic and heterodyne force microscopies for surface and subsurface analysis, and recent advances in cantilever-based sensing. Day 2 will include a dedicated hands-on AFM demonstration session, while AFM and DHM demonstrations will be available throughout both days of the event. The event underscores how AFM, first demonstrated at Stanford forty years ago, continues to shape the future of scientific discovery and precision engineering.

Additional details, agenda updates, and registration information will be made available through the Stanford University and NANOscientific websites.

https://snsf.stanford.edu/events/2025calquate

https://nanoscientific.org/nss_americas

ABOUT NANOscientific

NANOscientific is a global symposium and publication platform dedicated to advancing dialogue and collaboration in nanoscale science and metrology. Established to connect researchers, engineers, and industry leaders across regions, the NANOscientific Symposium Series hosts annual programs in the Americas, Europe, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, offering a forum for sharing advances in atomic force microscopy (AFM), and emerging measurement technologies. The initiative also publishes the NANOscientific Magazine, featuring research highlights, interviews, and insights from the global nanoscience community. Through its events and publications, NANOscientific aims to support open scientific exchange and foster the continued growth of nanoscale research worldwide. Learn more at www.nanoscientific.org.

