Celebrating 40 Years of the Au Pair Program, Pioneered by Au Pair in America

Au Pair in America Celebrates Four Decades of Au Pair Childcare and Cultural Exchange

STAMFORD, Conn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 40th anniversary of the au pair program in the U.S. and the founding of Au Pair in America ® , the nation's first and longest-running au pair program. The milestone highlights four decades of fostering meaningful cross-cultural connections and delivering trusted live-in childcare assistance for American families.

Au Pair In America Then and Now: Au Pairs and Host Families Throughout the Decades.

In June 1986, Au Pair in America welcomed the nation's first 200 au pairs to the U.S. through a pilot program developed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State (DOS). Created in response to the growing demand for flexible childcare as more mothers entered the workforce, Au Pair in America blended the traditional European concept of au pair childcare with cultural exchange to create a new type of program in the U.S.—one rooted not only in care, but in shared experience and genuine connection. That innovative approach became the foundation for today's DOS-regulated au pair program spearheaded by Au Pair in America.

Few people are better positioned to reflect on the legacy of the program than Au Pair in America Director Jean Quinn, who has witnessed its impact both professionally and personally as a former host mom:

"While the world may look a bit different than it did in 1986, the value of cultural understanding and dependable childcare assistance has only grown. As a former host mom to four wonderful au pairs, I can speak from personal experience about how the program has had such a positive impact on my whole family. Au pairs help children experience the world from home and we're proud to carry this mission forward and to continue making the world feel closer for the next generation."

Since that first summer, more than 110,000 au pairs from around the world have participated in Au Pair in America programs and provided valuable cultural childcare to U.S. families, while forming long-lasting bonds. Those relationships often extend far beyond the program itself. One Au Pair in America survey found that 95% of respondents maintained contact with their former au pairs and 92% consider their au pairs family.

For many families, this data reflects real lifelong relationships, like Catie's. A former host child from the ages of one through seventeen, she still keeps in contact with her au pairs 26 years later:

"I visit them regularly when I am traveling through Europe for research, I know their families and their children, and I have even spent vacations with them. For me, their contributions to my life are still ongoing, and I cannot overstate how much I value those connections to people living all over the world."

40 years since pioneering the au pair program, Au Pair in America remains a leader in cultural exchange, offering trusted support, reliable childcare, and opportunities for international connection that have stood the test of time.

About Au Pair in America:

Au Pair in America, the first au pair program in the U.S., combines live-in childcare and cultural exchange for a rewarding and enriching experience for the entire family. Au Pair in America recruits au pairs from over 60 countries, offering families across the U.S. dependable, flexible childcare that meets their unique needs. Learn more at aupairinamerica.com.

SOURCE Au Pair in America