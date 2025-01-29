Celebrating 5 Decades of San Diego Design- Build: Thoughts from the 4th Generation Ownership

Interviewing Rachel Cantor-Walker, Vice President of Operations at Murray Lampert Design, Build,

Remodel- 4th Generation Family Ownership

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From Lego floor plans on the office floor to leading a 25-person design-build firm, the journey of this family business mirrors the evolution of San Diego's construction landscape itself. What began as Murray's vision for mass-quantity building has transformed across three generations into a dynamic design-build company where creativity meets craftsmanship. As the fourth-generation leader of the firm, Rachel has witnessed firsthand how each era has added its own distinct layer to our foundation—her grandfather's resilience, her father Gregg's unwavering commitment to quality, and now her team's dedication to deeply understanding both our clients and our craft. Looking back over these past fifty years, the companies story isn't just about building structures; it's about building relationships, embracing innovation, and constantly reimagining what's possible in the world of design-build.

"What are your highlights & hot takes from 2015-2025, the major timeframe of your involvement with the company"?

1. What do you think have been the pivotal changes of the last ten years, contributing to continued growth?

One of the biggest shifts was adding interior design to our services. Instead of relying on outside designers or having project managers try to fill that role, we built an in-house design team. That change was pivotal in unifying our approach, elevating our brand, and providing a seamless client experience.

We also embraced technology in a big way. Tools like Revit, Enscape, BuilderTrend, and Pipedrive have allowed us to refine our processes and work more efficiently. Another key shift has been dialing in our niche and focusing on finding amazing clients that truly align with who we are and what we do best.

Finally, bringing on consultants has been invaluable. They've helped us recognize blind spots and guided us to the next level of growth and professionalism.

2. "What growth have you seen since 2015, in the team, in the company's goals, etc."?

The growth has been remarkable. We've expanded to a team of 25, with our design team now even larger than our production team—a reflection of how much design has become a core part of who we are.

We moved into a new office space that truly represents us: bigger, more functional, and designed to reflect our brand and values. This move symbolized the growth we've experienced as a company.

Our marketing and branding efforts have also evolved significantly, from clearer messaging to getting involved in podcasts, news stories, and articles. We've raised our profile and have submitted projects for design awards, showcasing the incredible work our team produces.

On a personal note, I shifted from the design side to focusing on operations and management, which has allowed me to help shape the company's direction and strengthen our processes.

3. "What do you think needed to change during that period, that has since changed for the better"?

There were a few critical changes that have made a big impact. First, we implemented a more structured, hierarchical team organization, which clarified roles and responsibilities and allowed everyone to excel in their areas of expertise.

We also focused on leveling up the team by bringing on talented people and providing opportunities for growth and development. That investment in the team has paid off in the quality of work we deliver and the culture we've built.

Additionally, we've let go of outdated tools and practices—goodbye fax machine! While it was once a symbol of innovation (brought in by my dad when my grandpa was skeptical), it became a relic of the past.

Beyond the practical changes, we've made a conscious effort to involve the team more in out-of-office activities, building a sense of community. And perhaps most importantly, we've set ambitious goals, met them, and continued raising the bar year after year. Now, we have a clearer vision than ever before, and our messaging finally matches who we are and where we're headed.

4. "Looking back over the generations you can recall as a child, what were your thoughts of the company through a child's eyes? Did you anticipate that one day, you would be working with the company? What did you envision yourself doing"?

As a child, I didn't anticipate working for the family business. In fact, the closest thing I wanted to be was a cartoonist. I loved to draw and had read a biography about Walt Disney that inspired me. I was always creative and enjoyed any art-related project, like crafting elaborate book report displays.

Growing up, I remember spending time in the office after school, waiting for my parents to finish work. I would build floor plans with Legos on the floor, not realizing that one day I would be back designing homes as a larger scale! At the time, the company was purely a construction company. There wasn't a design department, so it never crossed my mind that my love for creativity and talent in math could come together in a way that connected to the business.

5. "What did you envision the future company looking like"?

As a kid, I didn't think much about what the future company would look like. The idea of "design-build" wasn't even on the radar because it hadn't become part of the business yet. I only saw the company as a construction business back then.

Later, as I got older, I stumbled into architecture school almost by accident and still didn't immediately connect it to the family business. Over time, though, I realized how much I enjoy what we do—it perfectly combines my creative side, rooted in my dad's artistic family, with the entrepreneurial drive from my mom's side. I've discovered that I love both the design and business aspects of what we do, often finding the business side just as rewarding as the creative side.

6. "Any other thoughts you'd like to share"?

Over the years, the company has transformed in ways that truly reflect the strengths of each generation. Murray's original philosophy of being a mass-quantity builder laid a strong foundation. Then Gregg shifted the focus, introducing a much more client-centric approach, and that was a pivotal moment. It helped us build deeper relationships with clients and create work we're truly proud of.

Each generation has contributed something unique: Murray brought resilience, Gregg brought a focus on quality, and now we're building on that legacy with an emphasis on listening—both to our clients and to our team. This progression has been critical to how we've evolved and grown as a company.

For the future, I envision continuing the shift away from the "more business equals better business" mindset and instead honing in on the value of quality over quantity. Our focus is on getting each project right—not just for the client, but for our team and trade partners. Growth should come as a natural result of doing an outstanding job, not from chasing numbers.

I believe that listening to and supporting our team is just as important as listening to our clients. When we treat our team and trade partners well, they reflect that same care in how they treat our clients. I've seen how deeply our team cares—it often feels like they have a sense of ownership in the company. Their feedback always comes from a place of wanting us to be better, and I trust their input wholeheartedly.

Another part of the vision is trust—building relationships with both clients and team members who share our values. We've surrounded ourselves with people we can rely on, and that has been a game-changer.

At first, stepping back from design felt like a challenge, but it's become even more rewarding to watch this incredible group of talented people bring their creativity to life. They're the superstars. Seeing them design and build beautiful things—and knowing they chose to be part of our team—is an honor.

As we look to the future, my philosophy is simple: take care of the people who take care of the work. By doing that, we'll continue to raise the bar, grow in meaningful ways, and carry on the legacy that started 50 years ago.

SOURCE Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel