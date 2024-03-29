Celebrating 5 Years of Innovation, SpotOn GPS Fence Announces $250,000 Grant Program

BEDFORD, N.H., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotOn, a pioneer in the pet tech industry renowned for its revolutionary GPS fence, celebrates five years of innovation with the launch of SpotOn Gives, their brand-new grant program. SpotOn Gives is dedicating $250,000 to supporting five exemplary animal welfare non-profit organizations across the U.S.

SpotOn Gives aims to bolster animal welfare organizations by providing crucial financial support. Applications should showcase impactful work in the community, detailed plans for using grant funds, and a strong case study. The application process opens today and will remain open until May 3rd for US-based animal-welfare nonprofits operational for at least three years. Final recipients will be selected on June 30th and awarded $50,000 each.

Celebrating five years of innovation, SpotOn was founded on the premise that pet containment could be revolutionized. The idea quickly catapulted SpotOn to over $30M in revenue, allowing the brand to win a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, and has garnered enthusiast customers across the globe for offering a reliable and positively disruptive virtual fence model.

"SpotOn Gives embodies our commitment to enhancing animal welfare," says Jennifer Joyce Kean, President of SpotOn. "We're excited to support organizations striving for a safer, happier world for pets."

SpotOn's innovative approach to pet containment has earned them acclaim, with their GPS fencing technology revolutionizing the industry. This initiative marks a milestone in their dedication to making a positive impact in partnership with animal welfare organizations. Learn more about SpotOn Gives and their grant program here .

Dates & Deadlines:

March 18th - May 3rd - first round applicants. To apply, fill out this form: https://bit.ly/4ad14If May 17th - applicants will be notified if they are a finalist. A video application will be sent to finalists. June 7th - grant program closes and 5 winners will be announced on June 30th .

About SpotOn Fence

SpotOn offers dogs and dog owners a reliable and effective GPS containment system. The only wireless fence to use patented True Location™ technology, SpotOn GPS Fence is the easiest and most accurate way to contain and track your dog. SpotOn replaces buried wires and base stations with a network of 128 satellites, eliminating the need for professional installation and maintenance. SpotOn has changed the lives of dogs and owners across North America and has received leading recognition through the INC 5000 Class of 2023, CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree, and the SXSW 2020 Innovation Award finalist. To learn more about the SpotOn technology and product, visit: www.spotonfence.com .

