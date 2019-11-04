Celebrating 50 Years of "Pleasing People," Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Offers Options to Make This Thanksgiving More Relaxing

Heat n' Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go, a complete Thanksgiving meal that serves 10 people and can be prepared in two hours or less

Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal, which can be enjoyed by guests in-store on Thanksgiving Day

"We know the tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving meal for family and friends is one that is held close to the heart by many, but it can also be a stressful time," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. "Fifty years of creating a welcoming environment and serving authentic dishes that together deliver an experience that feels and tastes like home has made Cracker Barrel the Thanksgiving experts. Whether families are spending Thanksgiving at home or gathered around our tables, guests can relax and enjoy the holiday connecting with their loved ones by leaving the cooking to us."

Over the years, Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving offerings have evolved, but have always stayed true to the core promise of providing generous portions of high-quality, homestyle food at an everyday value. The much-loved Turkey n' Dressing Meal, which guests are still able to enjoy on every Thursday of the year, was first offered to guests in 1988 for only $3.99. In 2016, Cracker Barrel introduced the Heat n' Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go, providing guests with more options for enjoying a relaxing holiday, whether on the road or at home.

Since 2010, the Thanksgiving experts at Cracker Barrel have served an approximate total of:

3.8 million pounds of turkey

49.6 million ounces of turkey gravy

3 million pounds of sweet potato casserole

Cracker Barrel is encouraging guests to visit in-store to enjoy their holiday meal or place their order online to take meals to-go and eat in the comfort of their own home. With these unique meal offerings, there is a convenient option for every family.

Heat n' Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go (feeds 10)

The Heat n' Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go can be picked up beginning on Saturday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 1, stored in your refrigerator, baked at home, and goes from oven to table in two hours or less. This hassle-free holiday meal comes with easy-to-follow heating instructions. For $124.99*, the meal serves up to 10 people and includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of three sides, sweet yeast rolls, a pumpkin pie and a pecan pie for dessert. For an additional charge, guests have the option to upgrade one of the sides to green bean casserole* or add as an additional side item. Half gallons of sweet, unsweet or peach iced tea are also available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance of pickup by visiting crackerbarrel.com/thanksgiving.

Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal for Dine-In

On Thanksgiving Day, Cracker Barrel will also serve a special in-store Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to close. This traditional Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal comes complete with turkey, gravy, a sampling of sugar-cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert. The Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal is available for $12.99*/adult and $7.99*/child.

For those craving something sweet for the family, Cracker Barrel will offer fresh baked pies including Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, Apple Pecan Streusel, and All-American Apple Pie (no sugar added) from Oct. 28 through Dec. 24 while supplies last. Whole pumpkin pies will also be available Oct. 28 through Dec. 1. Prices start at $9.99*.

*Prices/availability may vary by location

Guests may learn more about offerings from Cracker Barrel and place orders by visiting CrackerBarrel.com.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a friendly home-away-from-home in its old country stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family while relaxing and enjoying real homestyle food and shopping that's surprisingly unique, genuinely fun and reminiscent of America's country heritage – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

