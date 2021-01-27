Celebrating 50 Years of Success while Vertically Integrating to Support Growth

Miller Environmental Group Inc. celebrates 50 years of business with vertical integration to support national growth Tweet this

"Collectively, our dedication to safety and integrity supported our growth through the decades, and our investment into our team and business will continue to position Miller Environmental Group as a leader in the industry," said Jerry Coogan, President/CEO and 28-year employee of Miller Environmental Group.

This month, MEG announced its most recent expansion, the acquisition of Monarch Environmental Services, Inc. ("Monarch"). This merger increased the MEG footprint to 28 locations across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions, increasing the ability to respond to emergencies on a national basis through a managed network of approved vendors.

Kelly Mulvey, Chief Financial Officer at MEG is excited to invest in the future. "Our expanding footprint provides us with the ability to leverage scale and drive efficiencies which we are reinvesting in the business in people, technology and innovation to better serve our customers."

MEG President/CEO, Jerry Coogan, added, "We are thrilled to add this vertical integration to our company, allowing MEG to solve our clients' problems with a one-stop solution. This acquisition adds a total of 3 locations to our footprint with the addition of an Operations Center in Mannington, New Jersey and two Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities (TSDFs) and Operation Centers in Woodstown, NJ and Tampa, FL. It is a great way to kick-off our 50th year in business!"

