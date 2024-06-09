Celebrating 6 Years of Jackpot World: Beloved by Millions of Players and Still Going Strong

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot World, a popular social casino game, is celebrating its 6th anniversary. Since its launch in 2018, the game has captivated over 80 million players worldwide.

Throughout May 2024, Jackpot World hosted a series of events both in-game and out-of-game to celebrate its 6th anniversary. As a way of expressing gratitude to players for their support over the past six years, Jackpot World provided players with a plethora of in-game rewards and also offered exclusive physical collectible gifts.

Jackpot World's 6th anniversary includes a variety of activities

6th Anniversary Real Gifts Design and Distribution

As part of the 6th-anniversary celebration, Jackpot World has designed special physical gifts to express gratitude to our players. The 6th-anniversary gift package includes a blanket, waist bag, block storage box, VIP card, and more, all featuring the redesigned 6th-anniversary logo and elements of Jackpot World. These gifts have been given away for free to players through various activities.

The visual design concept of the 6th-anniversary incorporates a sense of companionship, which aligns with the game development philosophy. Instead of emphasizing the 6-year milestone, the design team believes that this is just the beginning of a long journey, as they are striving to create a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for the players.

Miya, the project manager of the 6th-anniversary event, explained, "We invited players to participate in the design of the 6th-anniversary logo and physical gifts. After we created multiple initial versions, we asked our players to vote for their favorite styles. From the very beginning, we have been committed to creating games and gifts that our players love, and we believe that our players' feedback is crucial to our success.

6th Anniversary Live Event with 13 Streamers

The streaming event is part of Jackpot World's ongoing efforts to build a strong player community. Jackpot World has a mature and experienced live streaming team that has been a huge hit with players. Through the live streaming events, players can interact in real-time with the diverse and talented group of hosts, each with their own unique style and personality. Whether it's watching thrilling gameplay, participating in fun challenges, or simply chatting with other players, these live streaming events have something to offer for everyone.

The 6th-anniversary live event featured 13 diverse streamers, and players could show their support by voting for their favorite streamer. The streamer with the highest support and the players who support them had a chance to receive additional in-game rewards and physical prizes.

The event took place on the official Jackpot World Facebook account throughout May in two rounds. The detailed rules and schedule of the event were announced on May 1st on the official social media channels of Jackpot World. The streamers showcased their skills, shared their experiences, and interacted with players in real-time during the live event. The streaming event ran throughout the month of May, providing ample opportunities for players to participate and win exclusive 6th-anniversary gifts and other rewards.

Massive In-Game Celebrations: Jackpot World's 6th Anniversary Festivities

As part of Jackpot World's 6th-anniversary celebrations, a new themed slot machine called "Anniversary Jackpot Party" was launched on May 10th. The game features an electrifying dance stage theme, with one of Jackpot World's signature characters, Jenny, transformed into a virtual DJ. The slot machine uses past mascots of Jackpot World and incorporates a style that fits the theme.

Additionally, Jackpot World has added a "6TH YEARS ANNIV." exclusive reward activity page in the game. Here, players can find five special anniversary reward activities, including DAILY BONUS, CHAMPAGNE PASS, and BDAY HAT REWARDS. By completing simple tasks, players can earn more coins and other rewards than usual.

In addition to the slot machine and reward activities, Jackpot World has also launched various 6th-anniversary-themed events. Jenny's Store Collection event, with a 6th-anniversary cruise party theme, is a Merge-style event that is commonly seen on Jackpot World. The CUPCAKE FEVER event allows players to collect cupcakes to complete map progress and collect rewards.

6 Years of Gaming Bliss, Sharing Joy and Surprises Today and Beyond!

The 6th anniversary is a milestone, but it's just one milestone. Over the past 6 years, Jackpot World has grown, and so have its players. The founder of Jackpot World said, "We're creating a deeper connection with players, akin to a friendship. Jackpot World is not just a game, but more like a bridge connecting the studio and players. We're still listening to our players and creating new surprises for them. We hope to be with our players for 7 years, 8 years, and beyond."

About Jackpot World

Jackpot World is available for download on all major app stores, including the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, and Microsoft. New users can receive 6 million free coins to try out the game and join the community. Come and experience the thrill of multicultural slot machines and win big rewards!

