Celebrating 65 Years of Laughter: The Second City Announces 65th Anniversary Art Contest

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary comedy institution The Second City announced today its 65th Anniversary Art Contest to commemorate its decades of fostering comedic talent. As part of a drumbeat of celebratory moments, The Second City invites local Chicago artists and fans alike to participate in the contest offering a chance to showcase their original creativity and win exciting prizes. The contest winner's design will be featured on exclusive, limited-edition Second City 65th Anniversary merchandise, available at its Chicago Box Office.

The competition welcomes submissions from enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 18 and up, now through July 24, 2024. There is no fee to enter. Whether it's a clever illustration or a design inspired by The Second City's rich history, participants are encouraged to let their imaginations run wild.

A distinguished selection committee will meticulously review all entries and narrow them down to the top three designs. However, the final decision will not be made behind closed doors. In an innovative twist, The Second City will turn to its vibrant social media community to determine the grand prize winner along with the first and second runner-ups.

"We believe in the power of community and creativity," said Alexis LeBlanc, The Second City's art director. By involving our community in the selection process, we're not only celebrating our 65th anniversary but also showcasing the talent and passion of Chicagoans everywhere."

By end of July, The Second City will unveil the top three designs on its social media platforms, inviting followers to cast their votes. The design with the most votes will receive a grand prize of $500 cash. Additionally, their design will be featured on an exclusive Second City t-shirt, available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the theater's ongoing initiatives. The artist's information will also be prominently displayed at The Second City's box office, recognizing their contribution to this milestone celebration.

But the excitement doesn't end there, the first runner-up will be awarded tickets to the mainstage show and complimentary food and beverages, offering an unforgettable evening. The second runner-up will receive a special merch package filled with Second City goodies to enjoy.

"We're thrilled to invite our community to be a part of this special moment in our history," added LeBlanc. "With your talent and creativity, we will continue to spread joy and laughter for another 65 years and beyond."

For more information about the competition and how to participate, please visit The Second City: https://www.secondcity.com/network/celebrating-65-years-of-laughter

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. As well, for decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.

