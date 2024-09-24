Celebrating 65 Years of Laughter: The Second City Announces Winner of 65th Anniversary Art Contest

Alexandra Bolton's Design Selected for Exclusive, Limited Edition Merchandise at The Second City's Chicago Box Office

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary comedy institution The Second City announced today Chicago-based illustrator and writer Alexandra Bolton as the winner of its 65th Anniversary Art Contest . Bolton's design will be featured on exclusive, limited-edition Second City 65th Anniversary merchandise, available at its Chicago Box Office this Fall.

Designed by Chicago-based illustrator Alexandra Bolton, this exclusive, limited-edition Second City 65th Anniversary merchandise drops this Fall.

Bolton, a rising star in Chicago's art scene since 2017, has lent her talents to iconic local landmarks such as The Music Box Theatre, The Annoyance, Chicago IO, Nice Shirt! Thanks, and the Lincoln Lodge. She currently serves as the art director and news producer for Fresh Hell. Fans can explore her creative journey on Instagram @Albolton16.

Reflecting on her winning design, Bolton said, "I always thought that the Second City chair was an iconic improv symbol. The simple open chair represents an open seat at the table and the hope that comedy in Chicago continues to become more inclusive and accessible for everyone. Second City has always set the standard for comedy, so the huge 65 in the classic Second City font acts as a shadow under the next generation of performers."

The contest launched to commemorate The Second City's 65-year commitment to empowering the next generation of comedy, called on local artists to submit original works that embodied the spirit of the Chicago institution.

"We're thrilled with Alexandra's design and how it captures both the rich history and future of The Second City," said Alexis LeBlanc, The Second City's art director. "Her work is a wonderful representation of what we stand for and where we're headed."

As part of her prize, Alexandra will receive $500, and her winning artwork will be featured on exclusive t-shirts, with proceeds supporting the theater's ongoing initiatives.

The Second City extends its warmest congratulations to Alexandra Bolton and heartfelt thanks to all the artists who participated in this milestone celebration.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. As well, for decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.

For more information on The Second City, visit www.secondcity.com , www.secondcityworks.com and follow The Second City on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

Press Contact:

Colleen Fahey, VP of Marketing

The Second City

[email protected]

(312) 662-4516

SOURCE The Second City