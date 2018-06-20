Celebrating 70 Years of Palestinian Resilience: Press Conference Hosted by American Midwest Leadership Council

DEARBORN, Mich., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- American Arab & Muslim Community Leaders Press Conference will be held at 4:30 pm Wednesday June 20, 2018 at Henry Ford Dearborn Centennial Library on Michigan Ave.

American Arab & Muslim leaders in Metropolitan Detroit hold a press conference marking 70 years of Palestinian resilience since the 1948 disastrous Nakbah, upon establishing Israel onto the ruins & mass eviction of the entire Palestinian society.

Detroit metropolitan area community leaders will announce at a later date a 'Celebration Day of Resilience.' As we stand today in full support of Palestinian People's marches every Friday of the last seven weeks in a row, in a nonviolent style of Gandhi & MLK peaceful protests at the Israeli Gaza boarder, where 134 people killed and 13,000 injured by Israeli live munitions.

Palestinians are demanding (1) Return to their villages, according to UN Resolutions 194, from which they were uprooted by Israeli terror in 1948; and (2) ending the inhuman Israeli siege of the entire Gaza Strip, lasting since 2006, rendering the area an open air prison for two million people, most of whom are 1948 refugees. (3) Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine, thus rejection of its designation by the US as the capital of Israel, declaration taken in violation of UN Resolutions. Lasting peace may only be achieved through an immediate end to the Israeli Military Occupation and an international guarantee for Palestinian self-determination & return.

We call upon our elected representatives to follow a US policy upholding international law and joining the international consensus in support of Palestinian rights in accordance with the UN Resolutions. Our government must stop following a damaging policy standing with Israel against the entire international consensus, as it was reflected recently in the vote by UN General Assembly.

For more info call:

Imad Hamad 313 790-8453; Hasan Newash 313 579-9481

197458@email4pr.com

American Midwest Leadership Council (AMLC): amlcusa.org

American Human Rights Council (AHRC): ahrcusa.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrating-70-years-of-palestinian-resilience-press-conference-hosted-by-american-midwest-leadership-council-300669526.html

SOURCE American Midwest Leadership Council

Related Links

http://www.amlcusa.org

