Celebrating 90 years of impact: BECU releases 2025 Annual Report

Nation's fifth largest credit union continues legacy of strengthening financial health for members and communities

SEATTLE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BECU, the fifth largest credit union in the U.S., released its 2025 Annual Report today, marking 90 years of strengthening financial health for members and communities it serves. The report details the credit union's support for members, communities and employees, while highlighting key investments to grow and sustain its future. BECU ended 2025 with more than 1.5 million members, $29.4 billion in total assets and a net worth ratio of 12.4%.

BECU, the fifth largest credit union in the U.S., released its 2025 Annual Report today, marking 90 years of strengthening financial health for members and communities it serves. The report details the credit union’s support for members, communities and employees, while highlighting key investments to grow and sustain its future.

"Financial health shapes nearly every part of our lives, and our members deserve a partner they can trust," said BECU President and CEO Beverly Anderson. "In 2025, we remained grounded in our cooperative purpose and focused on what matters most — returning meaningful value to members, investing in communities, supporting employees and building for the future so we can advance financial health for generations to come."

Returning value to members

As a not-for-profit credit union, BECU returns its profits to members, not shareholders. In 2025, the credit union returned $425.7 million to its members, for an average of $276 per member through competitive rates, few fees, savings and financial support. This includes BECU's Reprice Program, which automatically helped nearly 47,000 members save $2.2 million on loans as their credit improved. BECU also provided more than $2 million in grants to support nearly 270 mortgages for first-time homebuyers.

Beyond direct savings, BECU continued investing in products, services, and education that help members navigate important financial decisions. In 2025, more than 25,000 members participated in BECU's financial health programs, including free Financial Health Checks, seminars and webinars on topics such as budgeting, homebuying and estate planning, and debt and credit counseling. To further scale its financial health resources, BECU acquired generative AI capabilities in 2025 to build a financial health advisor tool that will deliver personalized guidance to members.

Investing in community financial health

BECU's commitment to financial health extends to the communities where its members live, work and play. In 2025, the credit union granted $8.1 million to hundreds of nonprofits working across housing stability, education access, workforce development and entrepreneurship. Rooted in BECU's commitment to equity, the credit union's approach to community investment balances long-term partnerships with the flexibility to respond to emerging needs.

In 2025, BECU mobilized its resources, employees and partners to address food insecurity across Washington. The credit union provided $200,000 in direct funding to local food banks and a double match for employee donations to hunger relief organizations. Further, BECU's Neighborhood Financial Centers collected 5,000 pounds of food, while partnerships with fellow cooperatives added this impact.

Supporting the people behind our purpose

In 2025, BECU's workforce grew to more than 3,300 employees who bring the credit union's purpose to life each day through their work and community involvement. Through programs, support and the credit union's commitment to belonging, BECU helps employees bring their best to the members and communities they serve.

Through the BECU Cares program, the credit union amplifies employee impact by supporting time off to volunteer and matching financial contributions employees make to the causes they care about. In 2025, more than 1,500 employees gave over $570,000 in charitable contributions, logged more than 26,000 volunteer hours, and helped deliver $1.7 million to more than 1,400 community causes.

Growing into the future

BECU is working to expand access to its credit union model by growing its physical footprint and bringing its services to new regions. In 2025, the credit union opened five new Neighborhood Financial Centers across Washington state, making it easier for members to access in-person support close to home and work.

Additionally, BECU announced plans to combine with SAFE Credit Union in the Sacramento, California region, bringing together two member-owned cooperatives to reach more people with the products, guidance and community investments that advance financial well-being.

More information about BECU's commitments and impact is available in its 2025 Annual Report.

About BECU

With more than 1.5 million members and $29.4 billion in assets, BECU is the largest not-for-profit credit union in Washington and one of the top five financial cooperatives in the country. As a member-owned credit union, BECU is focused on helping increase the financial well-being of its members and communities through great rates, few fees, community partnerships and financial education. The credit union currently operates more than 65 financial centers, including two in South Carolina. For more information, visit www.becu.org.

Contact:

Caitlin Goettler, BECU

907-957-0490

[email protected]

SOURCE BECU