Celebrating a Decade of Excellence: Pender Capital Management Marks 10 Years of Transformative Credit-Based Investment Solutions

Since its inception in 2015, Pender Capital has grown to be a leading provider of commercial real estate (CRE) Debt in the lower middle market space. Their dedicated team of investment professionals has worked diligently to identify unique opportunities and create tailored strategies that align with the investment objectives of investors and sponsors. This anniversary is not just a celebration of their achievements; it is a testament to the trust and confidence clients have placed in the firm.

In reflecting on their decade-long journey, there are two milestones that stand out above the rest:

Since inception, Pender's funds have preserved every dollar of principal investment, even throughout the pandemic; and





Pender nimbly converted its primary Reg D fund to a 40-Act interval fund vehicle, which has proven to benefit their clients and placed them strategically in the market.

These accomplishments were only possible by Pender remaining consistent and committed to its investment management approach. By sourcing, originating, and servicing all fund assets in-house, the firm maintains a deep understanding of each investment from both credit and operations perspectives. This expertise allows Pender to build a balanced portfolio, align with the fund's risk-adjusted profile, and work to preserve principal capital*.

The anniversary comes at a pivotal time in the private credit market, particularly the commercial real estate sector, where constrained capital supply and rising borrower demand are creating opportunities for experienced credit managers. Pender Capital remains well-positioned to continue capitalizing on these trends while maintaining its focus on capital preservation and income generation for investors.

Looking ahead, Pender remains committed to establishing enduring client partnerships and unlocking new investment opportunities. Their focus on consistent results looks to create long-term value for its clients and positively contribute to the CRE industry. Pender Capital is excited about its outlook and opportunities that lie ahead as they continue to evolve and adapt in a dynamic market environment.

Join Pender in celebrating this significant moment and the exciting journey ahead. Together with their current and future clients, they strive to continue to build on their successes and pursue greater outcomes.

For more information about Pender Capital and their investment solutions, please visit www.PenderCapital.com or contact them at [email protected].

About Pender Capital

Pender Capital is a premier CRE Debt investment firm dedicated to providing specialized credit solutions. The firm is an investment manager dedicated to short-term commercial real estate credit-based opportunities, with an emphasis on the lower middle market. Pender offers capital solutions to borrowers investing in or owning properties with a level of equity protection while providing investors with opportunities for attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm is owned and operated by a team of seasoned commercial real estate professionals with hands-on real estate experience, credit skills, and sophisticated investment banking expertise. For more information, please visit www.PenderCapital.com.

*Capital preservation refers strictly to a strategic investment goal and is not meant to imply any guarantee against loss, including the loss of the entire principal amount invested.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION - Pender Real Estate Credit Fund

This material is published as assistance for recipients but does not constitute investment advice and is not to be relied upon as authoritative nor to be substituted for one's own judgment. This information is not a recommendation to purchase or sell a security or follow any strategy or allocation. Before making any investment decision, you should seek expert, professional advice and obtain information regarding the risks, liquidity, legal, and regulatory limitations for the fund.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM PENDER CAPITAL AT 310-853-8001. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

The Fund has an interval fund structure pursuant to which the Fund, subject to applicable law, has adopted a fundamental policy that it will make quarterly repurchase offers for no less than for 5% and not more than 25% of the shares outstanding at per-class net asset value per share, unless suspended or postponed in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Fund currently expects the quarterly repurchase offer to be set at 5% of the Fund's Shares. It is possible that a repurchase offer may be oversubscribed, with the result that Shareholders may only be able to have a portion of their Shares repurchased.

The Shares are speculative and illiquid securities involving substantial risk of loss. An investment in the Fund is appropriate only for those investors who do not require a liquid investment, for whom an investment in the Fund does not constitute a complete investment program, and who fully understand and can assume the risks of an investment in the Fund.

Investors should carefully review and consider potential risks before investing. The Fund has been organized as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company and designed primarily for long-term investors. An investor should not invest in the Fund if the investor needs a liquid investment. The Fund could experience fluctuations in its performance due to several factors. As a result of these factors, results for any previous period should not be relied upon as being indicative of performance in future periods.

Pender Real Estate Credit Fund is distributed by Distribution Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Pender Capital Management LLC or any other entity discussed.

SOURCE Pender Capital