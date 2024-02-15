Celebrating a Milestone: Temporary Certificate of Occupancy for FIFTEEN Apartments

An 8-story mid-rise nestled in the heart of the Miami Health District, FIFTEEN Apartments offers 132 market rate apartment homes ranging from studios to two bedrooms. Each unit features quartz countertops, designer finishes, porcelain tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, and private balconies. Select homes have oversized, furnished patios.

FIFTEEN Apartments offers residents a rooftop pool and deck with sunbeds and social lounge. The nearly 2,000 square foot fitness center includes virtual fitness and a yoga room. Community features also include co-working spaces, enclosed parking garage, EV charging stations, a controlled-access package room, controlled guest access, and rentable storage lockers. Residents may also use exclusive electric bicycles for short travels, easily scheduled within the leasing office. Future amenities will include a dog park.

"We're incredibly excited to have completed FIFTEEN in the heart of the Miami Health District," said Max Cruz Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Premium Development. "Our ongoing commitment to excellence in design and development provides much needed homes to our first responders and medical professionals here in the District". FIFTEEN Apartments offers discounts to first responders and medical professionals. "We're also just minutes from Downtown Miami, Brickell, Wynwood, and Miami Beach. Completing FIFTEEN gives residents the opportunity to live the Miami lifestyle without having to pay the Brickell premium."

The community, situated at 1420 NW 15th Avenue, was designed by Anillo Toledo Lopez, LLC and construction was completed by Ortega Construction. Leasing and property management will be handled by RKW Residential. Financing of the construction loan was made by Man Group, with permanent financing being secured from Abanca USA.

For more information about FIFTEEN Apartments and future updates, please visit www.premiumdevelopment.us or www.fifteenmiami.com.

Based in Miami, PREMIUM Development Inc. was founded in 2017 as the U.S. headquarters of PREMIUM Group. Established in Austria, PREMIUM Group has been successfully operating as a real estate development company for more than 25 years. With a total investment value of more than $2.2 billion, PREMIUM Group has successfully built over 300 communities, comprising of more than 9,000 homes with a cumulative living space of over 7,000,000 square feet.

PREMIUM's development business model focuses on developing smartly designed, market-rate residential buildings and communities in fast-growing, highly livable cities, such as Vienna, Berlin and Miami. PREMIUM Development Inc. currently has more than 900 residential units under development in Florida.

Contact:

Max Cruz, Jr.; COO

Premium Development Inc.

712 SW 1st Street

Miami, Florida 33130

(786) 581-3612

[email protected]

SOURCE Premium Development Inc.

