Celebrating All-Star Moms

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling All-Star Moms! Just in time for Mother's Day, Physicians Formula launches a sweepstake campaign to celebrate the beautiful women of May – MOMS! Contest prizes will include cash, gift cards, and makeup all from Physicians Formula. Participants will be selected at random to win the All-Star Face Palette, a full-glam, multi-use palette featuring six of the brand's most iconic bronzers, blushes, highlighters, and face powders.

All-Star Moms Sweepstakes

"2020 was a tough year and moms everywhere had to wear a lot of hats – teacher, event-coordinator, playmate, principle – the list is endless," says Alice Chen, Vice President of Marketing – Physicians Formula. "We wanted to find a way to truly honor the 'stars' of every day and what better way to do that then with the new blockbuster All-Star Palette. We're hoping to 'highlight' a lot of mom's days in a big way with the All-Star Mom Sweepstakes," adds Ms. Chen.

The All-Star Face Palette includes fan favorites like the iconic Butter Bronzer as well as new surprises (Matte Monoi!) and limited editions from Rosé and Powder Palette Mineral Glow Pearls. Each velvety-smooth formula provides rich, buildable color that can be customized to create any look. The all-in-one palette includes:

Murumuru Butter Bronzer in Bronzer

Matte Monoi Butter Bronzer in Matte Tan Bronzer (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) Powder Palette Mineral Glow Pearls in Pearlescent (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) Rosé All Day Petal Glow in Freshly Picked

Powder Palette Multi-Colored Pressed Powder in Translucent Beige (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) Happy Booster Glow & Mood Boosting Blush in Rosy Pink (Limited Edition)

How to Enter: Nominate your All-Star Mom or a mother-like figure by sharing a special Mother's Day memory or tell us why you love being a mom. To enter, share your video on Instagram or TikTok using #PFAllStarMoms, then fill in the form on physiciansformula.com with your contact information. 100 winners will be randomly selected to receive an All-Star Face Palette ($17.99 ARV) plus a chance to treat mom to one of the Mother's Day prize packs below.

1st place prize: ($2,500 ARV): $2,000 cash + Physicians Formula $250 value prize pack + $100 Bouqs gift card + $150 Doordash gift card

2nd place prize: ($500 ARV): $200 cash gift card + Physicians Formula $200 value prize pack + $100 Bouqs gift card

3rd place prize : $200 Physicians Formula e-gift card

Winners will be randomly selected. Contest open to U.S. Residents, 18 years or older. One entry per person/household/email address. Contest ends May 9, 2021 11:59 p.m. PT. Read the Official Contest Rules.

About Physicians Formula:

Physicians Formula was created in 1937 by Dr. Crandall, a leading allergist in Los Angeles, out of love for his wife who had sensitive skin. The brand changed the face of cosmetics by developing the first hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested makeup, free of over 150+ known skin irritants. Since then, Physicians Formula has maintained a commitment to product purity and quality – today, allergists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons recommend the products which are also known for owning an impressive list of first-ever category-changing innovations. In 2012, Physicians Formula became a part of the Markwins® Beauty Brand, a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections.

