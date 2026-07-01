Celebrating America's 250ᵗʰ New Film Features SIG SAUER's World-Class American Manufacturing

The SIG Studios film shows how the SIG team is on the frontlines of American manufacturing and fueling local communities

NEWINGTON, N.H., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, and advanced concepts, launched a new film celebrating its Made in America manufacturing.

The SIG SAUER “Made in America” film highlights the value of manufacturing in the United States and the people on the front lines of production, including the SIG team and its local partners.

"Manufacturing is core to the legacy of American industry and communities over the past 250 years, and we're proud to continue this tradition across the United States," said Ron Cohen, President and CEO, SIG SAUER. "Our SIG SAUER team comes to work each day knowing what we do helps the U.S. military protect our freedom, law enforcement keep our communities safe, and millions of responsible Americans exercise their Second Amendment rights."

The SIG SAUER "Made in America" film highlights the value of manufacturing in the United States and the people on the frontlines of production, including the SIG team and its local partners. Over the past 30 years, SIG SAUER has prioritized American manufacturing, investing into new technologies, state-of-the-art machining and production, and workforce training.

"With our world-class team and advanced manufacturing facilities, we design and produce the most modern product portfolio right here in America – firearms, suppressors, and remote weapon stations in New Hampshire, electro-optics in Oregon, drone technology in North Carolina, and ammunition in Arkansas," Cohen added.

View the SIG SAUER "Made in America" trailer on the SIG SAUER YouTube channel. The full film drops July 3 on SIG SAUER social media channels.

Quick Facts on the SIG SAUER American Footprint:

SIG SAUER has approximately 1.5 million square feet across its offices, manufacturing, R&D, and training facilities in the United States.

New Hampshire : Established in 1992, home to the SIG SAUER global headquarters, manufacturing, testing, R&D, training academy, and flagship store with locations in Newington, Rochester, Epping, Exeter, and Durham.

: Established in 1992, home to the SIG SAUER global headquarters, manufacturing, testing, R&D, training academy, and flagship store with locations in Newington, Rochester, Epping, Exeter, and Durham. Oregon : Since 2015, the SIG Tualatin location designs and produces state-of-the-art electro-optics technology and products.

: Since 2015, the SIG Tualatin location designs and produces state-of-the-art electro-optics technology and products. Arkansas : Established in 2016, Jacksonville hosts the company's ammunition R&D and production campus.

: Established in 2016, Jacksonville hosts the company's ammunition R&D and production campus. North Carolina: Since 2025, Sanford is home to the SIG SAUER Advanced Concepts program, including drones, training, and other technologies for today's warfighter.

The SIG SAUER "Made in America" film was produced in partnership with Ironclad, one of the most trusted names in high-stakes storytelling. Launched in 2023, SIG Studios produces films, documentaries, and original series focusing on the people, stories, and culture of the U.S. military, law enforcement, and shooting community.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, remote-controlled weapon stations, and drones. Building off its 250-year track record, the company's products are synonymous with industry-leading engineering, quality, and innovation which has made it the brand of choice across the defense industry, law enforcement, and shooting community. SIG SAUER serves all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and with a presence in more than 90 countries is the preferred partner to top militaries around the world. The company is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information, visit sigsauer.com.

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SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.