Team SIG's Daniel Horner Notches 15th National Championship

Horner leads the field at U.S. Practical Shooting Association's Multigun Nationals

NEWINGTON, N.H., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, and advanced concepts, congratulates Team SIG professional shooter Daniel Horner for winning his 15th national championship.

Horner earned the top spot in the Modified division at the 2026 United States Practical Shooting Association's (USPSA) Multigun Nationals, all using his SIG SAUER pistol, rifle, optics, and ammunition.

Team SIG professional shooter Daniel Horner.

"We couldn't be prouder of Daniel's impressive win at this year's USPSA Multigun National Championship," said Phil Strader, VP of Consumer Affairs at SIG SAUER. "He and his SIG SAUER equipment endured brutal conditions and extremely tough competition to come out on top of the Modified division. Since his first USPSA National Championship win in 2007, Daniel has continued to cement his legacy as one of the best multigun competitors ever."

This year's national championship was a three-day competition that wrapped up on July 19 at the Forest Lake Sportsmen's Club in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Horner, who began his professional career as a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, is known as the top multigun and 3-gun shooter in the world. He has earned more than 125 championship titles across global, national, regional, and state levels.

This win adds to Horner's historic achievements, including his 8 Sniper Championships, 2 All Army Championships, 2 IDPA National Championships, IPSC Shotgun National Championship, NRA World Shooting Championship, and Team USA gold at the IPSC World Shoot.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, remote-controlled weapon stations, and drones. Building off its 250-year track record, the company's products are synonymous with industry-leading engineering, quality, and innovation which has made it the brand of choice across the defense industry, law enforcement, and shooting community. SIG SAUER serves all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and with a presence in more than 90 countries is the preferred partner to top militaries around the world. The company is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information, visit sigsauer.com .

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SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.