New SIG SAUER Apparel Line Launches Exclusively at SCHEELS

New partnership offers SIG-branded t-shirts, hoodies, and hats at SCHEELS

NEWINGTON, N.H., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Sports retailer SCHEELS and SIG SAUER joined forces to offer a new apparel lineup available exclusively at 24 SCHEELS locations across the United States and at SCHEELS.com. SIG SAUER is an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, and advanced concepts.

Featuring premium t-shirts, hoodies, and snapback hats, the seasonal SIG-branded apparel showcases the brand's iconic looks, including the American flag and military themes, to duck camo and classic imagery of SIG SAUER firearms.

The collection includes 18 unique pieces including premium t-shirts, hoodies, and snapback hats.

"At SCHEELS, we take pride in offering our customers the highest quality gear from the brands they know and trust," said Bryor Holmes, SCHEELS. "Partnering with SIG SAUER to launch this exclusive apparel line allows us to bring firearm enthusiasts premium, custom-designed apparel that reflects their passion and heritage. We're excited to see the response as we launch the collection in our stores."

The collection includes 18 unique pieces, including a black SIG freedom snapback hat featuring an American flag on the front and SIG logo on the side and a Duck Camo snapback hat with SIG SAUER on a brown leather patch in the front. The snapback collection also includes mesh back hats as well as a variety of colors, including gray, maroon, sage, and traditional camo.

"We're always looking for new ways to bring our brand to life for our customers and the responsible shooting community, and this collab is a strategic way for us to reach new audiences with exclusive new designs," said Jack Barnes, EVP Commercial Sales at SIG SAUER. "Our new apparel line with SCHEELS is the result of our strong partnership and showcases the SIG tradition of serving the U.S. military, law enforcement, and the broader community."

SIG SAUER and SCHEELS collaborated throughout the process to design and curate the most authentic collection for the firearms enthusiast. With a 250-year history, the SIG SAUER heritage includes partnerships with the U.S. military, law enforcement, and the broader shooting community. SIG SAUER manufactures the official sidearm for all branches of the U.S. military and produces the U.S. Army's Next Generation Squad Weapon Program's weapons and ammunition.

The collection of hoodies and t-shirts comes in a range of colors from black, charcoal, and gray, to green and midnight blue with sizes from small to 3X.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, remote-controlled weapon stations, and drones. Building off its 250-year track record, the company's products are synonymous with industry-leading engineering, quality, and innovation which has made it the brand of choice across the defense industry, law enforcement, and shooting community. SIG SAUER serves all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and with a presence in more than 90 countries is the preferred partner to top militaries around the world. The company is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information, visit sigsauer.com.

About SCHEELS

SCHEELS is an employee-owned retailer redefining the sporting goods experience through immersive shopping, unmatched selection, and superior customer service. Founded in 1902 as a small hardware store in Minnesota, SCHEELS has grown into an industry leading all-sports retailer with 34 locations across 16 states, and more on the way. Today, SCHEELS employs more than 13,000 associates and is guided by the vision: to be the best retailer in the USA in the eyes of their customers, associates, and business partners.

Media Contact

Tory Mazzola, SIG SAUER

[email protected]

Kiersten Heglend, SCHEELS

[email protected]

SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.