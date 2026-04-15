CELEBRATING ANOTHER GLOBAL ACCOLADE: Morgan State University's Philosopher Dr. Zekeh Gbotokuma Receives a Lifetime Award at the University of Oxford's World Leaders Summit

BALTIMORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IN RESPONSE TO THE GLOBAL EMPIRE EVENTS LIMITED'S CALL FOR AWARD NOMINATIONS for the 16th World Leaders Summit (WLS), Dr. Gbotokuma joined 240 delegates from 30+ countries in submitting the required nomination information. The nomination was successful for the global gathering taking place at the world's renowned University of Oxford's Keble College. Consistent with the University's "rich academic heritage and legacy of intellectual excellence," delegates and nominees epitomize an elite cadre of visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, authors, and educators who are committed to transforming our troubled world. In other words and according to Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Founder of Global Empire Events Limited, UK, "Your indomitable spirit, unwavering dedication, and extraordinary contributions have earned you a place at this distinguished summit, an embodiment of excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership." The WLS Jury Team echoed this conviction in a letter informing Dr. Gbotokuma about his successful nomination. It reads,

Dr. Zekeh Gbotokuma, the Lifetime Contribution to Philosophy and International Understanding Award recipient at the 16th World Leaders Summit, shakes hands with the event presenter before the Award Ceremony at the University of Oxford's Keble College, O'Reilly Theatre. 10th April 2026. Dr. Gbotokuma, second from the right, receives and displays his LIFETIME CONTRIBUTION TO PHILOSOPHY & INTERNATIONAL UNDERSTANDING AWARD. The venue is University of Oxford's Keble College, O'Reilly College. Dr. David Owen, second from the left, Former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, is among the dignitaries in attendance.

"Dear Dr. Zekeh S. Gbotokuma,

Heartiest Congratulations!

We are pleased to inform you that you have been selected for the 16th World Leaders Summit 2026, for your exceptional work and outstanding contribution and service in the education, business, and service sector. The category you have been selected for the, World Leaders Summit 2026, for your exceptional work is, "Lifetime Contribution to Philosophy and International Understanding Award."

Your application was carefully considered among others in an excellent set of nominees. We appreciate your accomplishments and commitment and believe the same is important for the continued growth and development. You have met and surpassed our selection criteria and the other parameters and you have clearly demonstrated the outstanding qualities a 'WLS' delegate should possess. […]."

The main highlights of the event were invited keynotes by some awardees as well as by the Chief Keynote Speaker Dr. David Owen, Former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom; the Awards Ceremony that several British dignitaries (Former and sitting Mayors, MPs & members of the House of Lords) elevated through their presence. Awardees of various categories received Certificates, Plaques, Trophies, and Medals. Regrettably, some delegates were unable to attend the Summit due to the conflict in the Middle East. To travel or not to travel to the UK? That was the question that Dr. Gbotokuma and some delegates had to answer before packing for the travel to Oxford as the Iran war has complicated many things. Dr. Gbotokuma had four reasons to overcome his fear and make the trip. First, the location: University of Oxford's Keble College, O'Reilly Theatre. Second, he is a new member of the United Nations Association-National Capital Area Chapter. He finds WLS' alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals very appealing. For example, SDGs 4, 5, 8, 9, 16 and 17, advancing global efforts in education, equality, innovation, justice, and partnerships. Third, his selection to receive a prestigious Award along with high-achieving international delegates on the global stage was an offer he couldn't refuse. Fourth, the Lifetime Award – the fifth international accolade – is a validation of his four previous Awards, i.e., two in Italy (Milano 2022 and Cattolica 2023 International Literary Awards; Literary Global Books Awards 2023; and MSU's Dr. Sandye Jean McIntyre, II International Award 2008 for, "Extraordinary Commitment to Global Learning and International Understanding." Moreover, the 'Oxford' accolade validates Dr. Gbotokuma's place among "the Key Figures in the African Intellectual Revolution" (QUORA), AFRO's "WHO'S WHO IN BLACK BALTIMORE" Honorees 2025, etc. Finally, the Lifetime Award is a logical consequence of Dr. Gbotokuma's recent promotion to Full Professor.

WLS is "a premier conference and awards ceremony that convenes the most influential figures & leaders from around the globe. It celebrates innovation, leadership, and global impact.

Global Empire Events Limited is a UK-based international organization driving leadership, innovation and global collaboration. It specializes in organizing world class networking & corporate conferences, summits and exhibitions in The UK, UAE and India.

The University of Oxford was founded in 1096. It is the oldest university in the English-speaking world and a top-ranked global institution with 70 research departments. Keble College is one of its 38 colleges.

Dr. Gbotokuma is an award-winning author, 'cosmocitizen', polyglot, lexicographer, founder of Polyglots in Action for Diversity, Inc., and Professor of Philosophy at Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

CONTACT:

443-622-3033

[email protected]

#zekehgbotokuma

SOURCE Zekeh Gbotokuma