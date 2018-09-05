Celebrating Cabbage Patch Kids and The Little People

Experience the world of the Cabbage Patch Kids including a wide range of toys from Wicked Cool Toys (WCT). The line includes the popular "Cuties," "Adoptimals," "14" Kids" and "Little Sprouts Collectibles"! Wicked Cool Toys' newest crop of sweet deliveries is at retail nationwide. The toy Cabbage Patch Kids are proud of their history and want you to celebrate this huge milestone with them!

Historical Background

Soft dolls have been around for centuries and thanks to the success of the toy Cabbage Patch Kids, they continue to be an important part of our culture today. In 1977, Xavier Roberts, a young art student, combined his talent for clay sculpture and his study of a technique called "needle molding" to create his own original version of soft sculptured babies. His efforts were aided by his experience in quilting, learned from his mother at an early age.

Xavier's creations were called Little People® and he offered them for "adoption" at regional craft fairs. Prospective parents were told the babies were found in a Cabbage Patch and they had to take an oath to be a good parent. By 1978, he opened Original Appalachian Artworks, Inc. (OAA). Xavier and a few friends offered his versions of kids and babies through gift stores throughout the country. For added realism the Little People were dressed in used clothing. Each one came with a birth certificate and adoption papers.

In 1982, Original Appalachian Artworks granted a licensing agreement to Coleco Industries. With this licensing agreement came the first use of the trademark "Cabbage Patch Kids". In 1983, Coleco's toy version was introduced to the public and became the best-selling baby doll of all time.

In 2018, OAA continues offering hand stitched one-of-a-kind soft sculpture kids and babies from Cleveland, Georgia. These individual works of art are available exclusively through BabyLand General® Hospital and their website.

Experience the World of Cabbage Patch Kids and BabyLand General!

When: Saturday, September 8, 2018



Where: BabyLand General® - 300 N.O.K. Dr., Cleveland, GA 30528



Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Lots of Free Activities





About Cabbage Patch Kids:



Original Appalachian Artworks, Inc (OAA) is the owner of the Cabbage Patch Kids brand, was founded in 1978 by Xavier Roberts. It is a privately held corporation located in Cleveland, Georgia d/b/a BabyLand General Hospital. Open year round BabyLand General welcomes visitors to the North Georgia mountains at 300 N.O.K. Drive and to its website.

About Wicked Cool Toys:



Founded in 2012, Wicked Cool Toys (Wicked Cool Toys LLC/WCT) a leader in innovative play, creates, designs, manufactures and markets a dynamic, fun portfolio of licensed and owned-IP toys for all ages. WCT's portfolio includes global master toy partnerships with Pokémon (ex-Asia), Cabbage Patch Kids®, Teddy Ruxpin as well as key licensing deals with Crayola, Nickelodeon, CozyPhones, MasterChef Junior, WWE®, Wild Kratts, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles®, and owned-IP Egg Babies, Xtreme Cycle, Cat Paw and My Girl's Dollhouse.

