Celebrating Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with virtual St. Jude Walk/Run for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

New this year: A St. Jude Walk/Run mobile app, available in the Apple app store and on Google Play , will provide a unique experience to participants that includes access to a virtual opening ceremony, tour of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and engagement opportunities using augmented reality. While this is not a timed year, there will be the option to complete a 5K.

"Every year, the St. Jude Walk/Run has a unique way of uniting communities all across the United States. And while we're used to participating in these amazing events elbow-to-elbow in large, diverse crowds, this year's virtual St. Jude Walk/Run will be just as powerful because we anticipate it will unite even more people online from wherever they are to support St. Jude families," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "No matter where we are, we can be inspired by the courage and resilience of St. Jude families. No matter where we are, we can be united by our promise to not stop until no child dies from cancer."

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago.

Funds raised through events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Participants are encouraged to be creative when logging their miles while staying safe by following social distancing guidelines. Consider a sidewalk parade, a footrace, obstacle-course challenge, matching St. Jude shirts or themed outfits with props. Also, connect with members of the St. Jude Run Club who are logging miles and minutes together using the fitness app Strava.

To register, make a donation or learn more about market-specific offerings, visit stjude.org/walkrun. Participants can share their favorite moments of the St. Jude Walk/Run on social media using the hashtags #forStJude and #StJudeWalkRun.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

