Celebrating Chinese New Year the Hong Kong Way

Paying respect to the deities is another customary practice among Hong Kong locals. During CNY, thousands of locals visit one or more famous temples, such as the Che Kung Temple, Wong Tai Sin Temple and Man Mo Temple, to pray for health and prosperity in the coming year. These temples are architecturally beautiful, with brightly decorated shrines, all making the spiritual excursions the perfect way to ring in CNY.

Fai chun, a traditional decoration in doorways and on walls, is also an essential item to create a joyful festive atmosphere and to bring good luck and prosperity.

CNY in Hong Kong

Although there will be no physical events because of Covid-19, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is turning the CNY celebrations up a notch by infusing the cherished traditions with online, innovative elements, sending festive blessings in a whole new fashion. A three-week "Fortunes in Hong Kong" CNY campaign will be held at www.discoverhongkong.com/CNY from February 8-26, featuring an online market that offers CNY delicacies and specialties, alongside games, lucky feng shui tips and festive e-cards send festive vibes around the world to loved ones.

At the online market, a collection of products created by traditional local and trend-setting brands are available for those who are hoping to enjoy the CNY celebrations in style. A not-to-be-missed item is a collaboration between the 73-year-old Kung Lee Sugar Cane Drink and chic candy brand Papabubble. Together they collaborated to create new handmade candies with different herbal tea flavors that bring these old-fashioned, sometimes bitter drinks to a new level. In collaboration, traditional snack store Yiu Fung partnered with creative printing company Papery to pack its most popular classic snacks into a beautifully designed CNY candy box. The box features a pop-up tangerine plant, which is a symbol of good luck in Chinese tradition.

With all the festive activities in town, Hong Kong is ready to welcome the Year of the Ox with joy and blessings.

