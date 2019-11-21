Celebrating "Different Is Normal" is Quickly Becoming the Mantra of the Holiday Season

How a little plush Reindeer and its story is inspiring the country to start a new Christmas tradition

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ready to make gift-giving more meaningful for your children this holiday season? Reindeer In Here, now the most-awarded Christmas tradition brand, wants to help. Parents across North America are rallying behind this little plush reindeer with one antler smaller than the other, who is on a mission from Santa to learn each child's true Christmas wishes by celebrating what makes them different. But we are talking about more than material things. Sharing what makes us different and appreciating the differences in others can be the most treasured and enduring gift of all.

"When my daughter was one, I really struggled to find a magical Christmas tradition we could enjoy without it being overly stressful for me, but still exciting for her," said Adam Reed, Author/Creator of Reindeer In Here. "I'm truly blown away with the response that we've received from families adopting Reindeer in Here as their new Christmas tradition. It's so humbling to hear that our little reindeer and the story is making an impact on children, in ways that I could have never predicted."

The brand response has been so positive since launch in 2017 that Reindeer In Here started a community in October of this year called ReinderTown . Here, members participate in discussions and join in activities and missions all in pursuit of celebrating "Different is Normal." ReindeerTown has had "unusually fast growth" according to Susan Frech, CEO and Founder of Social Media Link, who hosts the community. It grew to more than 8500 members in less than a month and the community's celebration of differences has reached nearly 2 million people. She adds, "This is the type of growth we only see with brands whose purpose resonates profoundly with others."

Why such a profound reaction? According to our most recent ReindeerTown survey, 73% of parents feel their child hides what makes them different because of society's pressure to conform. Eileen Lamb, the owner of The Autism Cafe blog, shared in her post how Reindeer In Here impacted her family, and helped explain differences to her children, one of whom has autism. Eileen writes, "Reindeer In Here is written in a way that I think allows the message to really connect with kids. For the Christmas season and beyond." Alison F., another Reindeer In Here parent, says it has done wonders for her child with sensory processing disorder. Alison says, "He has come out of his shell so much since we introduced 'Snugabug' to him, he's excited for his return… I truly believe Reindeer In Here has given him a reason to explore life again." And when 91% also use Christmas to teach the importance of being empathetic, what could be a more wonderful gift than celebrating our differences and those in others?

