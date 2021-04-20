Celebrating Earth Day with Free Charging Sessions from Electrify America

The company will not charge EV drivers for sessions starting at 12:00 a.m. EDT April 22 on through to 3:00 a.m. EDT April 23.

"Driving electric is an impactful action consumers can take to help reduce their carbon footprint, and Electrify America is excited to offer free charging sessions on Earth Day to celebrate that," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. "We are proud to help lead an electric vehicle revolution by enabling electric transportation for all Americans, on Earth Day and every day."

The company is encouraging EV drivers to take advantage of the free charging sessions and to share their commitment to an electric lifestyle to their social followers by using the hashtag #ChargeOnEarth to help foster grassroots support for Earth Day.

Electrify America has more than 589 charging stations across the U.S., with over 2,500 individual DC fast chargers. Since opening its first charging stations in May 2018, Electrify America has set a rapid pace for its network expansion, opening an average of nearly four stations per week. By the end of 2021, Electrify America plans to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. Electrify America earned the "2020 EV Charging Infrastructure Best-in-Test" award from umlaut , an independent testing & validation company, as published in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine noting the brand's accessibility and seamless customer experience. Electrify America's Electrify Home ® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. Electrify Commercial ® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com .

SOURCE Electrify America