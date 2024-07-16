Newsweek's Praise for the PREMIER ProCut 8″ Chef Knife Newsweek highlighted the versatility and precision of our PREMIER ProCut 8″ Chef Knife, emphasizing its ability to effortlessly slice through fruits, vegetables, and meats. Made in Germany from X50CrMoV15 high-carbon German stainless steel and using state-of-the-art technologies, it simply doesn't get better than this. The blade's 10-15-degree cutting edge will cut, slice, dice, and mince anything you care to grill and last for years, thanks to premium materials, advanced technologies, and a 10-year warranty, making it an indispensable tool for grill masters and home chefs alike.

Celebrating Excellence: Gunter Wilhelm’s PREMIER ProCut 8″ Chef Knife Recognized by Newsweek in the Best Grill Accessories for 2024

Gunter Wilhelm is proud to announce that our PREMIER ProCut 8″ Chef Knife has been recognized by Newsweek as Best Grilling Accessory for 2024. Newsweek's Top 10 grilling accessories were selected by expert panelists and contributors, and voted on by readers as the best of the best.

On June 6, 2024, Newsweek highlighted the versatility and precision of our PREMIER ProCut 8″ Chef Knife, emphasizing its ability to effortlessly slice through fruits, vegetables, and meats. Made in Germany from X50CrMoV15 high-carbon German stainless steel and using state-of-the-art technologies, it simply doesn't get better than this. The blade's 10-15-degree cutting edge will cut, slice, dice, and mince anything you care to grill and last for years, thanks to premium materials, advanced technologies, and a 10-year warranty, making it an indispensable tool for grill masters and home chefs alike.

A Cut Above the Rest

Built to Last

Designed to withstand the rigors of daily use, the PREMIER ProCut 8″ Chef Knife is constructed from premium high-carbon German steel, ensuring longevity and reliability. With a 10-year warranty, this knife is a testament to Gunter Wilhelm's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Thank You to Our Supporters

We are honored and thankful to our customers and supporters for selecting the Gunter Wilhelm PREMIER ProCut 8″ Chef Knife among the Best Grill Accessories for 2024 by Newsweek. Your support and trust have propelled us to this esteemed recognition. Achieving 3rd place in Newsweek's vote for the best Grill Accessories is a significant milestone for Gunter Wilhelm, and it would not have been possible without your unwavering loyalty and enthusiasm for our products.

Explore the Gunter Wilhelm Collection

At Gunter Wilhelm, we are dedicated to providing top-tier kitchen tools that combine innovation, quality, and durability. Our extensive collection includes a range of knives, cookware, and accessories designed to elevate your culinary experience. We invite you to explore our products and discover the perfect tools to enhance your kitchen.

Explore our top chef knives, including the 8" and 10" Chef Knives from our ProCut Collections: Thunder ProCut, Premier ProCut, and Lightning ProCut, all made in Germany from German steel. Additionally, check out the Gunter Wilhelm Signature Executive Chef Series featuring Brown Packkawood and Black ABS handles, made in China from premium German steel.

Our German Cookware Cast Aluminum Cookware is designed for all cooks. A nonstick Cast Aluminum Cookware covers it all, handmade in Germany from stress-relieved chill cast aluminum and infused with Diamond 3000 Plus non-stick PFOA FREE coating. The Cast Aluminum Cookware delivers superior characteristics for healthy and safe cooking. You'll feel like you're cooking like a pro.

Special Offer: Celebrate with Us!

To express our gratitude, we are offering a special discount to our customers. Use coupon code NEWSWEEK to enjoy 10% off on orders over $100 and 20% off on orders over $250. This is our way of saying thank you for your continued support and for helping us achieve this incredible recognition.

About Gunter Wilhelm

Gunter Wilhelm is a renowned brand specializing in high-quality kitchen knives and cookware. Our products are crafted with precision and care, ensuring exceptional performance and longevity. Committed to innovation and excellence, Gunter Wilhelm continues to set new standards in the culinary industry.

Our journey began with a simple mission: to create kitchen tools that professionals and home cooks alike can rely on. Over the years, we have expanded our product line, incorporating customer feedback and leveraging advanced technology to improve our offerings. Today, Gunter Wilhelm is synonymous with quality and innovation, trusted by chefs and cooking enthusiasts around the world.

Visit www.GunterWilhelm.com to explore our full range of products and take advantage of our special offer. Thank you for being a part of the Gunter Wilhelm family, and here's to many more years of culinary excellence!

About Günter Wilhelm

Gunter Wilhelm: A Legacy of 20 Years in the BBQ Community For over two decades, Gunter Wilhelm knives have garnered widespread recognition and trust within the BBQ community. Renowned for their exceptional quality and performance, Gunter Wilhelm has solidified its position as a preferred choice among esteemed professionals and grill enthusiasts alike. The brand's achievements speak for themselves: Award-Winning Knives: Gunter Wilhelm knives have earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval and the esteemed Cook's Illustrated Editors' Choice Award. These accolades validate the brand's commitment to excellence and their relentless pursuit of superior craftsmanship. Allow us to shed light on a few additional noteworthy achievements: Maneet Chauhan, a James Beard Award-winning chef and revered TV personality, has trusted Gunter Wilhelm knives for over a decade. With restaurants in Chicago, Nashville, and Indianapolis, Chauhan attests, "These are the best knives I've ever used," validating Gunter Wilhelm's commitment to excellence. Guy Mitchell, a world-renowned pitmaster and barbecue instructor, relies on Gunter Wilhelm knives in his renowned BBQ School in Austin, Texas. With over 20 years of experience using Gunter Wilhelm knives, Mitchell asserts that they are "the only knives I trust when I'm cooking over live fire." His endorsement further solidifies the brand's reputation as a trusted companion in the world of barbecue. These testimonials are just a glimpse into the vast network of chefs and pitmasters who proudly endorse Gunter Wilhelm knives. The brand's unwavering commitment to quality and relentless pursuit of perfection has positioned them as the go-to choice for culinary professionals around the world. For more information about Gunter Wilhelm and to explore their exceptional range of knives, please visit their website at GunterWilhelm.com.

