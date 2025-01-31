Celebrating Excellence in Canadian Franchising: The 2025 EF100 Unveils the Top Franchises

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elite Franchise Canada Top 100 (EF100) ranking for 2025 has been officially released, recognizing the country's top franchisors for their innovation, resilience, and success. Making its debut this year, the EF100 celebrates excellence across the franchising industry, highlighting businesses that set the standard for growth and leadership.

Elite Franchise Top 100 Guide Showcasing the best in Canadian franchising

For its inaugural Canadian edition, Pizza Pizza has secured the top spot, further establishing itself as a leader in the quick-service restaurant sector. The brand's commitment to quality, service, and franchisee support has earned it this prestigious recognition.

Paul Goddard, CEO of Pizza Pizza, expressed pride in the achievement. "This is a momentous milestone for Pizza Pizza and a reflection of the incredible work of our franchisees and teams across the country. Our vision has always been to grow while staying true to our values; providing great food, great service, and great opportunities for entrepreneurs."

Philip Goudreau, Chief Operating Officer, added, "being recognized by the EF100 is a reflection of our collective commitment, and we look forward to setting even higher standards in the years ahead."

The top five franchises of 2025 showcase the strength of Canada's franchising sector:

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. – 2nd place

– 2nd place Boston Pizza – 3rd place

– 3rd place McDonald's – 4th place

– 4th place Mary Brown's – 5th place

These brands continue to thrive by embracing innovation, adaptability, and resilience.

Lyn Little, Partner and National Franchise Industry Leader at BDO, and an EF100 judge, commended the industry's perseverance. "The resilience and innovation demonstrated in response to Canada's business challenges are truly commendable. Franchise brands consistently rise to the occasion, setting new benchmarks for excellence and driving the evolution of the industry."

The EF100 Awards Ceremony will take place on February 26, 2025, at The Carlu Toronto, recognizing top franchises and presenting special awards in sustainability, diversity, and innovation.

Additionally, Elite Franchise subscribers can vote for the People's Choice Award by visiting the EF100 2025 website to explore brand profiles and support their favorite franchise.

Scott English, Founder and Global Brand Director of Elite Franchise, highlighted the significance of the rankings. "Gaining a spot in the Top 100 is a remarkable achievement. These brands' forward-thinking attitudes and groundbreaking innovations continue to impress us, earning them the recognition they truly deserve."

By showcasing Canada's leading franchises, the EF100 provides a valuable benchmark for both aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses.

About the EF100 Canada

The Elite Franchise Canada Top 100 (EF100) is an annual ranking celebrating the top franchisors in Canada. Recognizing innovation, resilience, and business excellence, the EF100 highlights franchises that set industry standards and drive long-term success. The ranking is assessed based on key criteria, including growth, franchisee support, community involvement, and future goals.

The EF100 Awards Evening will take place on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at The Carlu Toronto, bringing together leading franchisors to celebrate achievements in sustainability, diversity, and innovation. The event provides a unique opportunity for networking and industry recognition.

Link to page: https://elitefranchisemagazine.com/efca100-2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609898/Elite_Franchise_Canada.jpg

SOURCE Elite Franchise Canada